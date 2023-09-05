Prince Edward and wife Sophie face household upheaval this month

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's royal household is set for change very soon

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh reside at Bagshot Park in Surrey, but their 120-room megamansion is set to feel very different this month as their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor moves out.

The 19-year-old will be heading back to Scotland very soon as she embarks on her second year at St Andrews University.

Louise is studying English for her undergraduate degree, and while she was believed to stay in halls of residence for the first year, this year she could, in fact, be house sharing with her peers instead. No details of this have been released by the family.

Lady Louise has followed in her cousin Prince William's footsteps by studying at the University of St Andrews, where he first met Princess Kate.

The Prince of Wales gained a 2:1 in his Geography degree, while the Princess of Wales achieved a 2:1 in Art History in 2005.

Lady Louise Windsor is studying in Scotland

While the couple were studying, they stayed in a building called St. Salvator's Hall, informally known as Sallies. They later then rented a property with other students, where their love blossomed.

The campus has university halls

Prince Edward and wife Sophie do have their son James, officially known as the Earl of Wessex, living at home as the 15-year-old is still attending school. He reportedly attends Eagle House School, a preparatory school near Sandhurst.

Sophie has made it clear that her children are being brought up as 'normally' as possible and is very careful about when they are included in the limelight. She once told the BBC: "They're going to have to go out and get a job and earn a living later on in life - if they’ve had as normal a start in life they possibly can get, then hopefully that will stand them in good stead."

The royal will be moving out of her family home again

Reports suggest that Lady Louise even has a summer job at a local garden centre close to her family home, so it looks as though her parents' work ethic is rubbing off.

What is Prince Edward's royal home like?

The family live at Bagshot Park

The family lease their vast property from The Crown Estate, and it is pretty impressive.

The Grade II-listed building is estimated to be worth around £30 million should it be listed on the open market. Edward and Sophie have lived in this residence for over 20 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999.

It was demolished and rebuilt in 1879, and it has to be one of the most jaw-dropping royal residences with ornate features and vast rooms.

Outside, there are 51 acres of land, a private lake and several stables for the family to enjoy.

it is also located just 11 miles away from Windsor, meaning the Edinburgh family can visit the Waleses easily who reside on the Windsor Estate inside Adelaide Cottage.