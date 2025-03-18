Gardeners' World star Adam Frost's heartbreaking reason for major move

Adam Frost is a firm favourite among Gardeners' World fans, appearing alongside Monty Don on the hit show but behind the cameras the star has been through a lot.

The gardener was forced to downsize his home and leave his beloved garden behind due to a chronic health condition that he battles daily.

© Instagram Adam hard at work in his garden

Adam suffers from Fibromyalgia, a pain condition that he has coped with for 20 years, and he has opened up about how this led to his relocation in 2022.

Speaking on Gardeners' World, Adam confirmed his move: "As a family, we've just decided to scale back, so I can spend more time with them - but it does mean I've got a smaller garden."

In a former Morning Live interview, Adam went into more detail about how his health drove the move.

He used to live in an 18th-century farmhouse in Lincolnshire and speaking about the former home he said: "It was great with the house and the garden. Actually, what we realised was that it was great when everybody was well."

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock The star has a debilitating health condition

Talking more specifically about his diagnosis, he said: "Around 20 years ago, I started to experience some unusual symptoms. I started to experience these very odd pains. They started in my neck, back, and shoulders, like this throbbing, and that then just moved through the rest of my body.

"Fibromyalgia is an incurable chronic pain condition affecting around 2.5 million people in the UK.

"It's often characterised by widespread pain, fatigue, and brain fog, but symptoms are changeable and can sometimes be mistaken for other conditions, which makes it a challenge to diagnose."

Speaking to Lorraine, Adam explained that his mental health has been helped by gardening. "Gardening has always been an escape for me," he said. "Even when things have been tough, getting my hands in the soil has given me a sense of peace," he said.

Monty Don's home

© BBC Studios Monty Don at Longmeadow with his dog, Ned

Adam's colleague, and presenter of Gardeners' World, Monty Don has an incredible property himself, which he likes to showcase on social media.

The star and his wife, Sarah, reside at Longmeadow and after buying it in October 1991, they have painstakingly restored it.

"When we bought this house it was a ruin – no roof, electricity, running water or sanitation," Monty told The English Home. "It took 10 years to finish the initial building work."

© Instagram Monty Don's summer house is simply stunning

The amazing residence of course has an incredible outdoor space and there's a summerhouse for Monty to work in too!

The star used to have a much smaller 100ft by 30ft garden when he lived in London though, and he was just as inspired to work in that space.

"Gardening is nothing to do with size, or money; it's what you get out it," he has wisely said.