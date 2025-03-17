Shirlie Kemp totally transforms charming hideaway in blooming garden

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Roman Kemp's mum Shirlie totally transforms charming hideaway in blooming garden
Shirlie Kemp smiling for camera holding her dog Iris in her arms© Instagram

The Wham! star and Martin Kemp's garden is huge

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Shirlie Kemp and her husband, Martin, are getting us in the mood for spring.

The couple, both successful popstars in the 1980s, live in a beautiful Victorian home they renovated entirely, and the garden is just as impressive.

The former Wham! star and the ex-Spandau Ballet bassist have abundant space outside and are fortunate to have many different corners and areas of their garden.

Shirlie and Martin Kemp take a selfie while on holiday© Instagram
Shirlie and Martin Kemp

One part of Martin and Shirlie's sprawling garden, tucked away neatly from other areas, has been transformed completely into a charming hideaway.

Posting on her home renovation account, MaisonNumber9, Shirlie shared a photograph and a video with her followers of their vegetable growing area that is filled with raised beds, potted plants and growing shrubs.

White table and chair set placed on a patio underneath a wooden pergola© Instagram
The charming sitting area in their vegetable garden

In the centre of the area is a small patio where the couple have placed a white table and chair set underneath a square pergola.

The idyllic sitting area is perfectly centred in the middle of the vegetable boxes, meaning come spring, it'll be surrounded by greenery once the produce starts to grow. 

There is also a pretty water feature and a wire fence behind the largest raised bed, likely to protect their crops from wildlife.

Shirlie's snap showed Martin hard at work in their garden while the video panned across the area in its entirety, showing how vast this hidden part of their garden is.

Martin Kemp holding rake while standing in middle of vegetable garden© Instagram
The Kemps have put in graft to transforming their home and garden

The raised beds are arranged alongside each other and others perpendicular,r creating a neat formation around the pergola. 

Shirlie captioned the image: "In between downpours, the sun comes out, and a glimpse of spring appears."

Shirlie and Martin's incredible garden

The pergola in the vegetable garden is just one of the many stunning areas in their garden.

Another part of the outside that has been their pride and joy is their outhouse, which, as fans will now, has been dubbed 'Piglet'.

Shirlie was a summer vision in sundress and straw hat as she strolled through her fairytale garden© Instagram
Shirlie's garden is her pride and joy

The building was once a pig shed, and while Martin was initially keen on tearing the unit down, Shirlie saw a golden opportunity and created extra living space outside.

They renovated it from the inside out, converted it into a shabby-chic, wood-clad studio space which leads out onto decking, complete with another pergola-style sitting area with a barbeque, firepit and rocking chairs.

Exterior shot of Shirlie and Martin's converted wooden pig shed with pergola and chairs outside© Instagram
Shirlie and Martin's impressive converted shed

The pergola is roofless but covered in flowers, making the area even more beautiful – perfect for summer gatherings.

Martin and Shirlie also have plenty of lawn space outside, tennis courts, and another larger dining area nestled away in a secret garden-esque corner.

The impressive outdoor area has taken "years" for them to transform, with Shirlie admitting that there's still more to be done before it becomes her dream vision. 

