Imagine the scene: you've popped into a charming farm shop after a morning ramble around the sleepy town of Kingham or neighbouring village Moreton-in-Marsh when suddenly you spot a dashingly handsome tattooed man in a tweed jacket and flat cap having a peruse of the local cheeses – only to realise moments later that said gent is none other than David Beckham.

You might not have to imagine if this is your weekend routine as the former England football captain is known to frequent cosy shops and local eateries in the Cotswolds area ever since he and fashion icon wife, Victoria, bought their property in the countryside hotspot in 2017.

And while the celeb-royalty couple have been locals in the area for many years now, they are by no means the only famous faces bringing star power to the location.

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham bought their beautiful farmhouse in 2017

Celebrities who love the Cotswolds

In addition to Posh and Becks, the Cotswolds also have some royal residents.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi bought their sprawling £3.5m mansion in 2021 where they're raising their three-year-old daughter, Sienna, and will soon welcome their second together in early 2025.

The family home also has ample space for when Edoardo's eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship, pays regular visits.

Beatrice and Edoardo's home has enviable amenities including a pool, tennis courts, and a separate outhouse for when guests stay over.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Beatrice and Edoardo bought a £3.5m farmhouse in the area

The property is, naturally, extremely private and they have never shown photos of their home before. However, it's certainly likely that it's a spectacle of beauty, thanks to Edoardo's credentials as a luxury property development and interior design business owner.

One celebrity who is less private about their countryside living is Jeremy Clarkson who, of course, has become somewhat synonymous with the area ever since swapping the big smoke for his farm in Chipping Norton – a journey the former Top Gear presenter has documented in his popular Prime Video series, Clarkson's Farm.

Simon Cowell and fiancée Lauren Silverman have laid roots in the Cotswolds

It doesn't stop there, major names from the world of entertainment including Kate Moss, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Elizabeth Hurley and Simon Cowellare just a few more who have previously lived or still reside in the idyllic villages dotted around the area.

More recently, Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, have departed the glittering lights of Hollywood in favour of a humble life in the quiet countryside town.

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley has a house in the country

The former talk show host, 66, posted a cosy selfie with Portia, 51, against the backdrop of their idyllic countryside retreat. Although the Finding Dory star didn't reveal exactly why they've waved goodbye to the States, they were quick to share an update on their farmhouse.

"Looking forward to our first snowy Christmas, P.S. For those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood," seemingly quashing claims that their sparkly new home had suffered from the perils of British weather. A far cry from sunny California indeed.

So why is this area so sought-after by the rich and famous? The obvious answer is the beautiful landscape – but HELLO! spoke to experts to delve deeper.

© Instagram Ellen and Portia recently moved to England

Why the Cotswolds is the new Bel-Air

The Cotswolds has so much to offer, but its location is a key factor in making it so desirable.

Olly Symonds, MD of The Cotswold Letting Agency said: "The popularity of the Cotswolds is driven by the fact that it's a beautiful, destination brand that is easily accessible from London.

"This in turn attracts celebrities and influences property demand. Notable locations like Daylesford, Soho Farmhouse as well as Clarkson's Farm contribute to this status.

"Why do the rich and famous want to move here? Because they want to be with their mates, and that's understandable."

Fergus Mitchell, Founder and Director of Cotswolds-based Property Seach Co, echoes this sentiment: "It offers a retreat for celebrities who are drawn by its proximity to the capital for work and events, plus the relative privacy of members' only settings like Soho Farmhouse and Estelle Manor."

© Brian Jannsen / Alamy Stock Photo The Cotswolds is a gorgeous area popular with royals and celebrities

Olly added further that A-list presence, in turn, has a positive impact on house prices (for sellers, that is). He notes: "Property values in the Cotswolds have always been strong, but the increased visibility they bring to the area does have a positive impact on property prices and the number of people considering it as a place to move to or to take on a short or long let so that they can see what all the fuss is about."

Meanwhile, other factors including the open space, green land and iconic architecture are all extremely attractive to those who enjoy, and can afford, the high life.

"The added bonus with being in the Cotswolds is that properties tend to come with more land, so bigger gardens, driveways and plenty of green open spaces," explained Trevor Kearney, luxury property guru and founder of The Private Office.

"Many of the properties in the Cotswolds are architecturally beautiful stone houses, so they are very pleasing to the eye. In terms of the location, in particular, for celebrities and people of note, there has been a rise of incredible hotels in recent years."

© Jake Eastham The Pig Hotel, Cotswolds

He added: "There's also an amazing selection of fantastic pubs and Michelin restaurants and of course the beloved Daylesford farm for organic produce.

"The influx of weekend buyers has significantly changed prices as has the halo effect from Soho Farmhouse and other 'tourist' hot spots."

For young families like Beatrice and Edoardo, for example, it's also the perfect place to raise children, "Schools are plentiful with fantastic academic results," notes Trevor.

"And due to the stunning countryside, outdoor pursuits are plentiful."