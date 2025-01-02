Victoria Beckham's bedroom on £16m superyacht has huge tribute to David

The décor inside the Beckham family's London and Cotswolds homes is elegant and pared back, with modern furnishings, high-end art and floor-to-ceiling windows.

However, the famous family went for a different look onboard their superyacht, estimated to be worth £16 million.

While the yacht, believed to be the Riva 130 Bellissima, is undeniably stylish, the décor isn't quite what we've come to expect from the Beckhams and their luxury tastes.

David and Victoria Beckham love boat life

Inside the Beckham's yacht

In celebration of 2025, Victoria took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her hair wrapped in a towel, dressed in a monogrammed robe.

Captioned: "Starting off 2025 with a little me time!", the picture sees the mother of four reading the hit novel The Wife Upstairs, and eagle-eyed fans of the fashion designer were quick to notice she's not at one of the Beckham abodes, but they're definitely not at a hotel, given the ultra-personal decorations in the room.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham has framed photos of David on her wall

Behind VB's bed, she has two giant photos of herself and David hanging on the wall, with the snaps taken early in their relationship, easily identified by Victoria's choppy bob, a style she rocked in the late nineties and early 2000s.

A quick search of the Riva 130 Bellissima online shows that VB's boudoir of choice for New Year's Eve is nearly identical to the ones on board the yacht, suggesting the Beckham family spent December 31st on the water.

David gave further insight into their New Year's Eve plans, by revealing the family spent the special day in Miami, filming a spectacular fireworks display from onboard their boat.

© Instagram David Beckham shared a look at the Miami fireworks

While the Beckhams now own a property in Miami, ideal for when David is working there with his football team, we don't blame them for wanting to see out 2024 on their luxurious vessel – we'd do the same! Romeo Beckham clearly agreed too, as he and his new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull also climbed onboard!

© Instagram Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull joined the family on the yacht

The family also spent Christmas in the sun, eschewing their cosy Cotswolds home in favour of Florida, where they've been since December 22nd.

Last year saw the whole brood head to the Bahamas for the big day, but now they have their own oceanside property, it's lovely to see them enjoying it!