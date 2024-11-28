King Charles and Queen Camilla's extravagant makeover at Scottish home is a sight to behold

If you haven't already got your Christmas decorations out the loft, decking the halls may be on this weekend's to-do list. King Charles' royal residences have already been well and truly decked, including bittersweet decorations at Highgrove House, and now a mammoth display at his official Scottish home, Palace of Holyroodhouse has been revealed.

In brand new photos, the property's magical Christmas decorations are showcased, and they are the most spectacular we've ever seen.

The Christmas decorations have been carefully put up at the palace

A 15-foot Nordmann Fir adds a focal point to the Great Gallery and two 12-foot trees stand the striking throne room. They are beautifully adorned with hundreds of ribbons and baubles as well as twinkling lights.

How incredible are the table decorations?

The decorations are unbelievably grand in the Royal Dining Room with giant centrepieces on the table, complete with foliage, lights and pinecones. Each of the tall structures also has its own candelabra, adding to the decadence.

© The team have gone all out this year

No area has been left untouched by Christmas magic, and even the grand staircase has stunning, sparkling garlands.

The staff all helped making the Christmas tree look perfect

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is open to members of the public so you could admire these amazing decorations in real life!

Royal visitors

Charles and his wife Camilla visited the palace in September, when they were in the country to go to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The grand staircase has been decked too

Zara and Mike Tindall were pictured in Holyrood Abbey with the palace grounds, after their wedding ceremony at Canongate Kirk. The 12th-century abbey was once one of the grandest medieval abbeys in Scotland with gothic windows and a vaulted ceiling, but it has been ruined since the 18th century.

Balmoral is very popular with the royals

When Charles is in Scotland, he tends to stay at Balmoral Castle though, and his highland property has been a beloved place to stay for royalty since 1852. It was notably a favourite residence of the late Queen Elizabeth II, particularly for summers with family, away from her usual duties.

Last week Charles' iconic castle was given an external makeover, when a dusting of snow made it look truly magical.

The castle's social media team shared a striking snap of the property with snow-capped hedges and trees. But the stunning scenery came with a warning.

The caption read: "Please note that we will be opening later today at 11 AM. While we do our best to clear the pathways, we kindly ask all visitors to be cautious as some areas may still be slippery.

"Please watch your footing and stay safe during your visit."