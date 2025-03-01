King Charles expands Buckingham Palace team ahead of relocation

His Majesty King Charles III appears to be growing the team of workers at Buckingham Palace once more, as a few more vacancies at the royal household have been advertised.

On the royal household's website, a couple more positions have quietly opened up over the past week, all in the kitchen.

Buckingham Palace, which has been going through extensive renovations since before the late Queen Elizabeth II passed, is currently looking for a junior pastry sous chef, a chef de partie and a sous chef to join the kitchen.

The palace is currently searching for people to fill various other administrative and organisational positions, suggesting that the project might make some exponential progress in the next couple of years.

The renovation of Buckingham Palace

Last year's annual Sovereign Grant report from Buckingham Palace explained that King Charles and his wife will not be moving in until the works on their private apartments have been completed.

Their apartments are found in the North Wing of the palace, which is not due to be finished until the end of the ten-year renovation project. Until then, the pair will continue to live at Clarence House in London.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla will live away from Buckingham Palace until 2027

The £369 million project began before the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and involves futureproofing the palace.

The royal family website reads: "The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents.

It continues: "The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years."

King Charles and his country retreat

In addition to his London properties, King Charles has his country retreat at Highgrove House, where he reportedly enjoys spending his weekends at leisure.

© Getty King Charles bought his Highgrove home in 1980

He purchased the Highgrove country estate in 1980, and has never been afraid to hide the fact that it is a property he loves dearly.

"He has devoted much energy to transforming the gardens around the house, which are renowned as some of the most inspiring and innovative in the United Kingdom," the website reads.