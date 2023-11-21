Inside Monty Don's cosy country living room that his dogs are obsessed with

For Monty Don, it's dogs that make a house a home, but he has some rules when it comes to the furniture. The Gardeners' World star, 68, resides in a historic Tudor property in Herefordshire, and while his dogs are always at his side outdoors, Monty and his wife, Sarah, are a little bit more strict, especially when it comes to the living room.

WATCH: Monty Don films magical moment inside picture-perfect home

Speaking to The English Home in 2020, Monty was asked if his dogs have baskets in every room in the house, and he had a hilarious response. "No! Just in my workroom, the kitchen – next to the Aga – and in the back kitchen where they sleep at night and go when wet and muddy," he said. "They are not allowed upstairs in the bedrooms and only into the sitting room by invitation."

© Instagram Monty's dogs are only allowed in the living room and bedrooms "by invitation"

Well, as every doting dog parent knows, it's not always easy to say no to our fur babies, and on several occasions, Monty has discovered his dogs sitting in his favourite chair in the living room.

Giving fans a glimpse of the understated yet cosy space, in September last year, the star revealed that he'd caught his golden retriever, Nell, snuggled up in his armchair. "This is obviously not allowed – except on your birthday," he joked in the caption.

Prior to Nell's passing in October, the pair would even snuggle up in Monty's chair and watch telly together – too cute! The same thing has also happened with his gold retrievers, Nigel and Ned, in the past, as well as his Yorkshire Terrier, Patti.

© Instagram The TV star and his dog Nell used to sit in his chair and watch the telly together

In January 2022, Monty posted a throwback photo of his late dog, Nigel, who was also a fan of his favourite armchair. "Just came across this picture of Nigel, 4 years ago, knowing that this was strictly illegal but damned if he was going to budge!," joked the presenter.

© Instagram Monty's golden retriever Nigel would refuse to budge from his armchair

Epitomising country charm, Monty's living room has a warm and welcoming feel to it. Characterised by a muted yet contemporary colour scheme, Monty and Sarah have opted for cream walls, and rustic flagstone flooring.

© Instagram The back wall of the living room is lined with bookshelves

Along the back wall, the TV star has installed floor-to-ceiling bookshelves to accommodate the "thousands" of books that hes accumulated over the years. At one point, he even had a reading lamp positioned over the furniture, so that he could indulge in a spot of light reading during the evenings.

With his three children – Freya, Adam and Tom – moved out, the living room is filled with two eggshell arm chairs for Monty and his wife Sarah, to kick back in after a long day. Covered with snuggly grey and beige throws, as well as colourful striped, and fluffy charcoal pillows, we can see why the presenters’ pets love to curl up in the room at night. If anything, its too tempting!

© Instagram Monty and Sarah have added a dining table and chairs to the space

Over the years, Monty and Sarah have switched up the layout of their furniture in the living room, and as of 2022, the pair have added a small dining table and chairs. Positioned by the window, presumably to make a more convenient space for reading, its the perfect place to take a cup of tea and a good book when Monty's finished filming.