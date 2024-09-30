Monty Don assures fans after sparking concern with post of garden at Herefordshire home

Monty Don's beautiful garden at his home, Longmeadow, in the Herefordshire countryside has become almost as iconic as he is, so it's natural that fans often share concern when things go awry at the sprawling property.

The Gardeners' World presenter, who films at lot of the BBC programme from his own home which he bought in 1991 with his wife, Sarah, shared a photo of the end of this enormous garden which leads onto never-ending fields, but the ground was completely immersed in water due to heavy rainfall.

Monty addressed the flood in the caption writing: "Did I mention that it had been raining?" while followers flocked to the comments section to express their concern.

One wrote: "Oh how do you cope with all this flooding in your fields? Your garden must suffer." A second said: "That must be very disturbing to have that level of flooding. I hope your property is ok."

Another echoed this, adding: "Stay safe Monty," as a third said: "I had a funny feeling you might be seeing this!! Hope the new drainage works."

Another shared: "So long as you and your family are safe."

However, Monty seemed to settle the panic among his followers by sharing another video of the flooded garden while his beloved golden retriever, Ned, embraced the water and took a dip.

Monty saw the bright side and wrote in the caption positively: "At least the sun was shining!"

Monty's revelation about 'frustrating' effects of extreme weather on his garden

Frustratingly for him, this isn't the first time Monty's garden has suffered as a result of bad weather.

Writing previously on his blog, Monty's shared the "terrible mess" that can be caused by non-stop rainfall, sharing the brutal honesty about the downfalls of living in the rural countryside.

"It has barely stopped raining for the past three months and as I write this the fields as far as the eye can see are underwater as are sections of the garden," he shared in January.

"Mostly all this rain just means mud, slippery paths and the frustration of not being able to get on with much work in the garden without making a terrible mess."

© BBC Studios Monty Don at Longmeadow with his dog, Ned on Gardeners' World

He continued: "This is a wet part of a wet country and there have always been very wet periods in British winters, but it is definitely getting wetter, warmer and more extreme.

"Climate change now means that instead of being something we are observing and monitoring with a detached, almost academic interest, it is really affecting our day-to-day domestic lives."