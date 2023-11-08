Inside Monty Don's treasure trove library at rarely-seen home

Monty Don has given fans unprecedented access to the flourishing gardens at his home, Longmeadow in Herefordshire, but it's rare that the presenter actually invites viewers inside.

Typically the TV star, 68, posts photos of the 'Jewel', 'Cottage', 'Paradise' and 'Vegetable' gardens surrounding his Tudor property, however, on a few occasions, he has given fans a glimpse of his favourite rooms, including his epic library.

© Instagram Monty Don's library and work space

Back in January, Monty revealed what a typical work day looks like at Longmeadow by sharing a snap of his adorable golden retrievers as they joined him in his library. "I take it for granted but I am incredibly lucky to have my dogs with me every moment of my working day, inside and out. Where I go, they go," he penned in the caption.

Unveiling the treasure trove that he's created at Longmeadow, fans were given a sneak peak of the endless bookshelves that rose from floor to ceiling. At closer inspection, each shelf was lined with various books on garden design and horticulture. Currently, the space functions as both a library and an at-home office for Monty, who has been filming Gardeners' World at Longmeadow since 2011.

So that his beloved pups can sit with him throughout the day, Monty has even made sure to equip the space with comfy dog beds, although when his youngest retriever, Ned, joined the family last year, he caused a bit of chaos, to say the least.

In a hilarious photo posted in October 2022, Monty showcased some of Ned's naughtiest habits, which included chewing up papers in the library, as well as stealing trainers. "Me? Leave chaos in my wake? Heaven forfend…" joked Monty.

© Instagram Monty hilariously revealed that his new puppy Ned had caused chaos in his library last year

The TV star is a keen reader, so it makes sense that he has an extensive library at his disposal. Asked if he has any private collections, Monty told The English Home that he has "thousands of books," although he doesn't consider himself a collector of them.

Monty and his wife, Sarah, have lived at Longmeadow for just over 30 years, and they've totally transformed the place.

WATCH: Monty Don films magical moment inside picture-perfect home

On his official website, Monty explains: "When we bought this house in October 1991, the garden consisted of a 2 acre abandoned field out the back and a much smaller area in the front covered in builder's rubble. That was it. There was one tree - the hazel in what is now the Spring Garden – and everything else was rough grass, nettles and brambles.

© Instagram The presenter purchased his Tudor property in 1991

"I spent the next spring and summer just cutting the rough grass and clearing the rubbish. I raked every inch three times, got to know the lay of this land intimately. All the time I was planning, dreaming and drawing."

During a 2020 interview with The English Home, Monty revealed that the interiors of the home were in as much need of attention as the garden. "When we bought this house it was a ruin – no roof, electricity, running water or sanitation. It took 10 years to finish the initial building work but it has been a privilege and joy to restore," he said.

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Monty with his wife Sarah

Today, Longmeadow is a haven for Monty and his family, although his three children – Tom, Freya and Adam – have since flown the nest. Equipped with four bedrooms, a sitting room and 10 different work rooms and studios, it's also the perfect place for Monty to work on his latest creations for Gardeners' World.