How to transform your home using the psychology of colour - including the 'overstimulating' shade to avoid

Did you know that the colours you choose for your home can affect your mood and productivity? The many insights of neuroarchitecture - a fascinating field combining architecture, neuroscience and psychology - can help provide you with the tools to design spaces that truly enhance your wellbeing.
If you're wondering how to transform any corner of your home using the power of colour, we have tips and examples to help, guided by the expertise of two experienced professionals: Maria Gil and Pia Lopez-Izquierdo, who are both architects and interior designers.
You may also like
About the experts:
- María Gil Díaz is an architect, interior designer and founder of the Spanish Academy of Neurosciences for Architecture and Design (AENAD).
- Pía López-Izquierdo Botín, who holds a PhD in Architecture, is the lead researcher for the Active Colour Theory in Architecture (TECA) group at the Polytechnic University of Madrid, and is also a lecturer at AENAD.