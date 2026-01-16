How to transform your home using the psychology of colour - including the 'overstimulating' shade to avoid

The impact of your home's palette also depends on factors ranging from cultural context to personal history

Neuroscience reminds us that while certain colours might evoke universal emotions, their effects can also be impacted by individual factors such as age or personal history.

Cultural context also plays a vital role; for instance, the colour white - like Pantone's 2026 Colour of the Year, Cloud Dancer - symbolises purity in European and North American cultures, it is traditionally associated with mourning in parts of East and South Asia.

Maria explains that, despite these nuances, some colours possess a near-universal appeal - specifically those rooted in the natural world, such as forest greens or the blues that we find in the sky and sea.

These shades tap into our evolutionary heritage, fostering a sense of serenity by echoing the environments that were once essential to our survival.

She adds: "If we incorporate the colours linked to the places where we have felt happiest, we can evoke emotions in our home that make it feel as though we're on holiday all year round.

"As a personal example, I painted my living room and bedroom the exact shade of the sand at Rota beach in Cádiz, Spain, where my family holidays. [It] brings me the peace and stress-free sensation of being by the coast."