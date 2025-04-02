Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman's 'on-trend' bathroom at private home

Nicki Chapman has transformed her Edwardian home into a private "sanctuary". The presenter – who resides in the leafy suburb of Chiswick – has spent over £1 million on both the property and the required renovations.

Speaking to The Times in 2025, Nicki, 58, explained how she and her partner, Dave Shackleton, curated the home of their dreams, noting that they'd "spent seven months" converting three flats into a "one four-bedroom home with a study and a cellar".

© Instagram

After getting to work on their property, Nicki and Dave took care to create an ultra-modern space, complete with an open-plan living/dining area, a manicured garden, and a minimalist bathroom with a calming colour scheme.

During a recent skincare tutorial on Instagram, Nicki gave fans a glimpse of her teal shower room while raving about her favourite Nip + Fab products.

A stylish yet pragmatic choice, HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, notes, "Subway tiles are an on-trend option for kitchens and bathrooms.

"A gloss-finish tile is not only aesthetically pleasing but it is also super practical as it is easy to wipe clean. Nicki has gone for tiles, not just in her shower enclosure but further around the room for a seamless look. The teal colour is a popular choice, providing a calming ambience for her washroom."

For Nicki, making her home a tranquil and safe space has always been paramount, and it's a philosophy that she's applied to her garden, too. During a chat with House & Beautiful in 2022, the Escape to the Country star said, "Over the past two years, my home and garden have been my sanctuary.

"Our home was originally two flats, but we bought it just as the developer was putting it back into one house. We put a lot of time and effort into completely redoing the house. Then, last year, I had the garden re-landscaped by Mark Gregory."

© Instagram

Revealing how she and Mark transformed the original garden, Nicki told The Times: "I wanted to attract more wildlife so we put in trees, including pleached hornbeams along the back which provide fantastic security and privacy."

Nicki also shared an ultra-rare video of the green space, which was completed in 2021. "The design brief for this courtyard garden was to have a space we could 'escape into,' somewhere to have drinks with friends and catch some evening sunlight, with planting to give year-round interest," she elaborated in the caption.

"The design includes a bespoke water feature, designed by Landform and fabricated by Outdoor Design, and is enhanced by stylish Atelier Vierkant pots. Not an ad; we paid for our garden, which I'm so delighted with I wanted to share. Thank you, Mark, Nicola, Nick & the rest of the gang."