Jules Hudson makes shocking revelation at country home

Jules Hudson has made a startling discovery. After leaving fans on a cliffhanger, the presenter finally revealed what's behind the hidden door in his attic. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jules, who resides in a 16th-century cottage in Herefordshire, gave his followers an update.

Weeks after he found a "door that's at least 500 years old" in his home, the Escape to the Country star kept his promise to fans, and opened it up on Instagram. "There! What you get is a glimpse of the ancient structure of the roof. These old beams – some of these we've had to replace when we fixed the roof originally," Jules began.

"That wall's interesting," he added, panning the camera onto a red brick structure. "That's probably early to mid Victorian, replacing the original timber facade on that side of the house [...] but look at the floor," he continued. "Look at those boards, aren't they gorgeous. Again, I think [they're made from] elm."

WATCH: Escape to the Country star Jules Hudson reveals hidden treasure at 16th-century home

Among the comments, fans thanked Jules for keeping them updated. "Absolutely fascinating and so wonderful that the house is in the hands of someone who truly appreciates its history," wrote one.

"Wow, thanks for sharing this fascinating piece of history," penned a second. "I love stories like these, Jules, you tell them so well. A house with history is a beautiful thing," raved a third.

Jules, 55, currently resides in Herefordshire after leaving London with his wife, Tania, in 2012. They have since welcomed a son named Jack. After purchasing their farmhouse for £610,000, the family has since spent an estimated £100,000 on renovations and updated the roof, the wiring and the plumbing.

© Instagram Jules Hudson moved to the countryside in 2012

Speaking with The Times in 2020, Jules explained that country life had been a "rewarding undertaking" and reflected on his and Tania's decision to move.

"We knew what we were looking for — something with space, something with outbuildings. And having its own plot was really important to me. Having that little cushion around you is the thing for me."

© @thejuleshudson / Instagram Jules Hudson's son Jack at home

A two-up, two-down cottage complete with five bedrooms and two acres of land, Jules is grateful to the previous owners, who saved his home from demolition in the 1970s. "They laid out the gardens, then went around preserving the house. It was livable when we bought it, but it was very tired," he recalled.

While Jules has lived at the property for well over a decade, he's still repairing certain features, which is how he came across the hidden door in the first place.

© Instagram The presenter left London after finding the city "very claustrophobic"

Explaining that he'd headed into the attic to remove some "nasty hardboard stud walls" that were hiding his water tank, Jules stumbled onto the feature by chance. "It dates back to about 1580 so the carpenters that made this – that built it – were probably talking about the latest scandal concerning Queen Elizabeth I," he surmised.