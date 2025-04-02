Martin Clunes faces further uncertainty over major dispute at idyllic home

Martin Clunes has an idyllic life with his TV producer wife, Philippa Braithwaite, on a 130-acre farm in Beaminster, Dorset. However, his safe haven has reportedly become a source of stress for the Doc Martin star as he is in the middle of a dispute over a traveller site application nearly.

The latest update is that the application, which was set to be approved by councillors, has just been delayed again – leaving the actor in limbo.

WATCH: Martin Clunes films from his beautiful garden

Along with other neighbours, Martin has objected the plans by Theo Langton and Ruth McGill for "a private residential traveller site" so they can continue to live in a mobile home on land they own as they have done for 25 years.

A council spokesman explained that new information has come to light, which has delayed the application, saying: "This is because a matter has come to the attention of officers since the publication of the agenda which will require further consideration.

© Photo: Rex Martin loves his country life

"The matter relates to surface water flooding and will need to be considered before the application can be reported to committee.

"The application will be reported back to committee as soon as possible."

The case was previously delayed by the planning committee in April 2023 after a last-minute objection was received from Martin Clues where his solicitors argued that sanctioning the plans for the permanent site would set a "harmful precedent".

Martin's countryside home

In various television appearances, the actor has shown off his beautiful countryside bolthole, including its wonderful grounds.

A This Morning interview saw Martin sitting in his outdoor space, filled with verdant shrubbery, gorgeous flowers and ornate pots.



A look inside of Martin's home

A look inside his home for another interview revealed a floral window seat in his traditional property.

Over the years, their home has been home to horses, Shetland ponies, dogs, 50 Dexter cattle, sheep and hens.

Horses have become a way of life for the family, with his grown-up daughter Emily, 26, studying equestrian science.

"Everything sort of makes way for the horses, that's very much our sort of primary thing, and that's what my daughter's studying and what she wants to do for the rest of her life, so and we all have our own horses and love working and hanging out with them," Martin said on This Morning.

The star previously shared with Dorset magazine that riding horses around his local neighbourhood is one of his favourite pastimes. "You can get a fantastic nosey of everyone’s gardens over their hedges," he said candidly.

There's no place like home

© Buffalo Pictures/ITV The actor travels but loves coming back home

In an interview with the Daily Express, Martin admitted: "It’s my favourite place in the world."

“I can go for weeks without leaving the farm," he continued. "I like being connected to the seasons in a real way. Making hay, worrying about the grass, watching the leaves come and go, caring for the animals.

“I’m really happy there and never get lonely. I like travelling and am lucky enough to have been to and worked in some amazing places, but I’ve always got my eye on coming home."