Martin Clunes' £5m 130-acre farmhouse where he's faced rows with neighbours

Martin Clunes is a recognisable face on our screens thanks to his long and successful career in TV acting.

However, when not hard at work filming scenes – most recently he's been fronting ITV's new offering, Out There – he can be found in the comfort of his home in Beaminster, Dorset.

The beautiful countryside town has been home to the Doc Martin actor and his TV producer wife, Philippa Braithwaite, since 2007 when they decided to purchase a stunning farmhouse on Meerhay Farm worth approximately £5 million.

The couple, who have been married for almost thirty years, are parents to grown-up daughter Emily, 26, who no doubt had a fabulous spending her younger years on the 130-acre farm.

Martin Clunes farmhouse and sprawling land in Dorset

Not only did the family of three have space and views in abundance at their farmhouse, but they also had an army of beloved animals at home.

Over the years, their home has been home to horses, Shetland ponies, dogs, 50 Dexter cattle, sheep and hens.

Martin previously shared with Dorset magazine that riding horses around his local neighbourhood was one of his favourite pastimes. "You can get a fantastic nosey of everyone’s gardens over their hedges," he said candidly.

Indeed the farmyard animals were a driving force behind their decision to purchase the home 17 years ago, mainly so their daughter could have a pony.

"We always wanted a field for a pony for our daughter Emily," said the 63-year-old. "And one never came up and suddenly, 130 acres came up which wasn't quite what we were looking for but if you don't do something you'll have a grass problem. It will all go wild so we started with loads of sheep."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, growing up around animals played a part in inspiring their daughter Emily to pursue a career in equestrian science.

"Everything sort of makes way for the horses, that's very much our sort of primary thing, and that's what my daughter's studying and what she wants to do for the rest of her life, so we all have our own horses and love working and hanging out with them," Martin previously shared on This Morning.

Martin Clunes' previous drama at £5m farmhouse

Although they live on an idyllic farm, Martin and his wife have faced rows with their neighbours after plans to build an official travellers' site emerged.

According to MailOnline, Martin accused his neighbours of being dishonest about their intentions on what to do with their plot of land which is 300 yards from their sprawling farmhouse.

The neighbours had sought permanent status from the Dorset Council, but Martin had suggested that the neighbours' settlement was "causing harm to the protected landscape that is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty."

Despite Martin and Philippa's upset, Beaminster Town Council told Dorset Council that Theo Langton and Ruth McGill, whose relatives own the land on where Martin's home is located, should have their application for a permanent travellers' site approved, though the planning committee is yet to make a final decision.