Martin Clunes' life off-screen including secret to long-lasting marriage to famous wife

Martin's wife Philippa Braithwaite is also a big name in the world of entertainment. A talented TV producer, Philippa has worked on many shows her husband has starred in, including Doc Martin, Manhunt and Out There. She even won the Producer of the Year award at the 1998 British Independent Film Awards and has been nominated for a BAFTA for her executive producing role on ITV drama, Manhunt.

The couple have been married since 1997 and share a daughter named Emily, who is now 25 and studying to be an equine vet.

Recalling the special moment he proposed, Martin revealed that he missed his wife so much while away on a work trip in Hawaii that he got down on one knee after she flew out to meet him.

"I was doing a holiday programme [...] And they'd agreed to fly Philippa out, and I'd done San Francisco and Hawaii on the same trip and she came out at the end of the Hawaii shoot," he told the Irish News. "It was the longest we'd been apart, and I missed her so much that I proposed, while she was really jet-lagged and in such a strange place."