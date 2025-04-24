Inside the 3-bed Essex house that proves dopamine décor is a winning 2025 trend

Interior design is all about expressing your own creativity and taste and Kate Rose Morgan has poured her heart and soul into her beautiful home. With a love of dopamine décor (funnily enough, also the name of her upcoming book!), Kate mixed bold colours, prints and eclectic accessories to create an abode brimming with personality.

Kate's Instagram and TikTok have blown up with fellow fans of maximalist designs and rainbow interiors and we've had the chance to quiz her on her trending property. Take a tour and discover what tips she has to help you add colour into your own home…

What inspires your interiors?

"I’m really inspired by movies and travel. A lot of my love for colour comes from when I travelled around South America and the Caribbean and my love for vintage and unique decor comes from movies like The Grand Budapest Hotel and Alice in Wonderland."

What comments do you get on your interiors?

"I mostly receive lovely comments about my home, people like the colour and the details and want advice on how to decorate but I also get funny comments about if I live with a man as there’s so much pink."

How did you get into DIY?

"It all happened by accident. I started decorating my home when we first moved in and I documented it on Instagram. People started to follow along and now I've been sharing my home online for six years. Throughout that time, I tried DIY and taught myself."

How do you recommend other people get braver with colours?

"You just have to pick up a paint brush and go for it. The great thing about decorating with colour is that you can change it if you don’t like it. You will never know unless you try. I would recommend starting small, like painting a piece of furniture, a small space or bringing in some colourful furnishings like cushions and rugs."

How would you suggest people go about choosing colours that go together?

"I like to use colour cards or paint pieces of paper and stick them to the wall so I can get a good feel for the colours together. My favourite colour combination is green and pink."

Are there any colours you would never use?

"I’m not a huge fan of grey! Although I believe there’s a place for all colours in our homes. It really depends on the individual. We all have different preferences on colour so you should always choose what you love."

How do you balance your home being practical and aesthetically pleasing?

"I always choose a good wall paint that can stand the test of time in high-traffic areas such as the hallway. I have storage in every room to keep clutter at bay. I use my storage as decor too."

Tour Kate's colourful home:

© Jane Russell Kate's kitchen Kate gets lots of comments about her all-pink kitchen with statement checkerboard floor. There's a disco ball attached to her lights which has the most amazing effect - perfect for kitchen parties!

© Jane Russell Kate's lounge More is more when it comes to Kate's gallery wall behind her statement velour sofa. Try adding some prints to your own home to dabble with colour.

Kate's bedroom The pink bed is the star of the show while cutesy accessories make the boudoir ultra feminine. The addition of a bench at the end of the bed is not only a style statement but also handy for displaying items, as Kate has shown.

Kate's bathroom Alice in Wonderland is one of Kate's big inspirations and this enchanting bathroom gives off a vibe of the extraordinary. Wanting to add colour to your bathroom? Perhaps start with a quirky shower curtain or bath mat...