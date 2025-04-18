Easter tablescape hacks to wow your guests this spring 

Spring days are here and Easter is just around the corner. Whether you're planning a quiet one with your nearest and dearest or a full-blown hosting egg-stravaganza, we've teamed up with interior design experts and hosting aficionados to bring you the ultimate tablescaping tips.

Laying the table for Easter celebrations is the ultimate chance to showcase your creativity and flex your hosting muscles. From layering with pastel-hued textiles to experimenting with mix 'n' match crockery and foraging in the garden for beautiful blooms, there is quite the science behind the art of tablescaping.

Here's how to tablescape like a professional...

© Shutterstock Spring flowers bring the outdoors in

What is tablescaping?

"Tablescaping refers to the curated arrangement or decoration of a table. Think table linens, centrepieces, dinnerware, glassware, candles, and decorative elements to create a visually appealing and cohesive look that compliments a theme or occasion," explains Kunal Trehan, Interior Designer & Founder of Touched Interiors.

How to create the perfect Easter tablescape

Interior expert Polly Fenwick suggests spring should be your main theme when hosting this season, with a focus on "bringing the outside in and creating wild, floral tablescapes" to capture the freshness of the season. Keep scrolling to read how the experts are setting up their tables this spring.

1. Plan your colour palette

Kunal of Touched Interiors recommends a soft, pastel colour palette that is reminiscent of springtime. Go for linens and décor pieces in pale pink and blue, mint green, lavender and the colour of the season - butter yellow!

© Lazhko Svetlana Opt for pastel hues as a basis for your spring tablescape

2. Add spring flowers

"Foraging outside for spring cuttings, flowers, and moss is a great way of getting your centrepiece. I like to buy small daffodil plants and pot them in a ceramic bowl and place moss around; it’s a gorgeous, natural and inexpensive way to make a lovely Easter table," adds Polly.

Beautiful blooms elevate this stunning Bed Threads tablescape

3. Balanced budgeting

Creating a gorgeous tablescape doesn't have to be expensive. Polly recommends starting with a high-quality base, such as a printed tablecloth and layering with items you already own to create an ambience.

© Polly Fenwick Polly Fenwick's Jade Garden tablecloth in spring green boasts a fresh, crisp design and sets the perfect basis to decorate

"So many everyday items can be used to decorate a table; a simple bunch of supermarket flowers can fill up to nine bud vases. Pop tea lights or candles in decorative glasses to give some unusual light on the table," she suggests.

"Mix affordable pieces with more luxurious items," adds Dhilnawaaz Khan Trotman, Founder of DKT Design Studio. "Allocate a higher budget for dishes and glassware, as these are often long-term investments, while keeping linens and candles more budget-friendly. This balance ensures an elegant look without breaking the bank."

4. Apply the 60:30:10 rule

Dhilnawaaz swears by the 60:30:10 rule to maintain visual balance when decorating your table. Use 60% of a dominant colour, 30% of a secondary colour, and 10% of an accent colour throughout the tablescape. "This rule brings harmony and prevents the design from feeling overwhelming," she explains.

© Shutterstock Layer with linens, glassware and plates

5. Add a touch of Easter charm

For a healthy dose of Easter fun, Kunal suggests scattering small decorative nests, faux bunnies, or ceramic chicks around the centrepiece. "You can also incorporate Easter-themed figurines, such as ceramic rabbits, lambs or glassware bunnies that can be filled with mini eggs, to add charm to the table."

Interior expert's pick: "Sainsbury's and other retailers online have the most adorable glass bunnies that can be filled with mini eggs which will finish the look to perfection for your easter inspired tablescape," says Kunal.

6. Become an expert in layering

Layering in textures is the key to achieving aesthetic harmony, according to tablescaping pro Dhilnawaaz. "Texture adds depth and visual interest. Experiment with a variety of textures in your table design, such as textured linens, ceramic dishes, and metallic accents, to create a rich and inviting setting."

Genevieve Rosen Biller, Bed Threads founder agrees: "A tablecloth alone will do the trick, but by adding placemats and napkins as well you'll really take things up a notch and create a restaurant-like table setting at home."

7. Details matter

Think about choosing items with golden touches that can feel extra special.

Interior expert's pick: "Some of my favourite affordable homeware products are H&M’s porcelain mini plate collections. They come in the most gorgeous pastel green and pinks with a gold trim and it’s the perfect accompaniment to an easter tablescape," says Kunal.