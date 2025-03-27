Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gushes over new photos of 'stunning' London abode

Princess Beatrice became a mother of two in January when she welcomed her second daughter Athena prematurely, and since her experience she has become a patron of Borne, a medical research charity. It appears her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has taken some time off work since Athena's arrival, as on Wednesday, his property architecture and design company shared a look at one of their latest projects and he seemed to be observing it like the rest of us.
The 41-year-old couldn't resist applauding the amazing London townhouse when Banda Property shared a selection of images. "This is stunning," penned Edoardo, along with a starry-eyed emoji.
Other followers declared their love for the incredible results. "Oh this is something else!!!" added one, and: "Beautiful, as always," added another.
The post included a full look at the vast living area with unique curved sofas, epic chandelier-style light, solid marble coffee table and ornate fireplace. The space has been elevated with subtle panelling, a giant mirror above the mantel and a show-stopping ceiling rose.
There were also two videos of the team of experts hard at work, wearing hi-vis jackets as they worked tirelessly on the mammoth project.
As well as exclusive London properties, Edoardo and his team work on opulent homes across the world. Let's take a little tour of some of their best work…