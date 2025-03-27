Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gushes over new photos of 'stunning' London abode

Princess Beatrice became a mother of two in January when she welcomed her second daughter Athena prematurely, and since her experience she has become a patron of Borne, a medical research charity. It appears her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has taken some time off work since Athena's arrival, as on Wednesday, his property architecture and design company shared a look at one of their latest projects and he seemed to be observing it like the rest of us.

The 41-year-old couldn't resist applauding the amazing London townhouse when Banda Property shared a selection of images. "This is stunning," penned Edoardo, along with a starry-eyed emoji.

WATCH: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrates special milestone with jaw-dropping property pictures

Other followers declared their love for the incredible results. "Oh this is something else!!!" added one, and: "Beautiful, as always," added another.

The post included a full look at the vast living area with unique curved sofas, epic chandelier-style light, solid marble coffee table and ornate fireplace. The space has been elevated with subtle panelling, a giant mirror above the mantel and a show-stopping ceiling rose.

There were also two videos of the team of experts hard at work, wearing hi-vis jackets as they worked tirelessly on the mammoth project.

As well as exclusive London properties, Edoardo and his team work on opulent homes across the world. Let's take a little tour of some of their best work…

Parisian children's room Edoardo and the team can even add their luxury prowess to children's rooms. While many kids' rooms may be brightly coloured and filled with toys, this one was incredibly grown up with moody green walls and minimalist, retro details.



© Instagram New York City bathroom A property in the Big Apple caught our eye on the brand's feed - not just a home that overlooks Central Park, but more specifically, a bathtub that does too! The free-standing bath in shiny steel is so chic. It also has a gold rim around the rolltop bath and brass taps – adding more of a luxury feel.

London kitchen One of the company's breathtaking kitchens included marble accents, a chic splashback and coordinating worktops. The muted cream cupboards and stainless-steel appliances add to the minimalist feel.

