Meghan Markle just styled her podcast studio to look exactly like her home

Meghan Markle has just dropped the second episode of her podcast, Confessions of A Female Founder, and she's also shared a little look inside her recording studio via her Instagram feed.

The Duchess of Sussex uploaded a clip of her chatting into a microphone alongside a slideshow of screenshots of reviews. She penned the post: So grateful for the love and support! Keep listening to ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ anywhere you get your podcasts."

Meghan's video treated her 2.7 million followers to a good look at her recording space with its grey Chesterfield sofa dressed with mix-and-match cushions – one with fringe details and the other with adorable pom poms.

To the side of the sofa was an end table with a large wooden lamp on it. As well as the light, the table had a photo frame and trinkets.

The wooden coffee table in front of the Duchess featured a laptop stand for her Mac, a flask presumably with a hot drink in and a glass of water.

The trailer for the show also showed the room from another angle, revealing she has two candle holders and candles to dress the space – just as she does in her own home.

Meghan's lounge is so stylish

Meghan's living space is also a stylish haven with multiple cushions, candles and accessories.

It is unknown if Meghan's studio is located on her mammoth Montecito estate or if it is elsewhere.

An incredible Montecito estate

© Archewell The photo was taken inside the family's Montecito home

Meghan lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children in the US, and the place they call home is pretty spectacular.

Amazing video footage has been shared on YouTube by Luxury Homes includes sweeping drone footage through the property and its sprawling estate, highlighting a lot of the special elements of the home.

How incredible is their bedroom terrace?

Outside the family have lots of amazing features like a tennis court, a children's play park, a swimming pool and a Japanese tea room.

Their wine cellar and games room also make the property great for entertaining and the Sussexes have a guesthouse for anyone who wants to make a night of it!

Prince Harry and Meghan have a luxury wine cellar

The Sussexes' home is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock, and they fell in love with it at first sight.

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed: "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

LISTEN: Has Prince Harry met his match with Meghan?

Maintaining privacy at home

© Netflix With Love, Meghan was filmed at a rental property

Meghan recently had great success with her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, but she chose not to open the doors of her home for the filming – and here's why…

"I wanted to protect that safe haven," she explained to People magazine. "We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"