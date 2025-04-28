Ellen DeGeneres ditches £15m Cotswolds dream home in secret move

Much has been made of the fact that TV star Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, fled the United States after Donald Trump was re-elected.

The superstar couple reportedly chose the celeb-studded Cotswolds as their new base, joining the likes of the Beckhams in the countryside heaven.

However, it hasn't been plain sailing since they arrived on UK shores, with the talk show icon reportedly committing a 'technical breach' when building a single-storey extension on her Cotswolds farmhouse.

Property perils

According to Eden Confidential for the Daily Mail, "Three parish councillors feared that [the extension] could disturb Roman remains, which prompted them to contact local planning enforcement officers.

© Getty Images for Live Nation Ellen DeGeneres has faced trouble since her move

"The onus is on the owner to report any historic remains uncovered," records a note from the parish council minutes. It adds: "Concern was expressed by residents that the hedge and wire fence could increase flood risk in the village' if rubbish was swept down and 'caught on the fence', thereby 'limiting flow across the field".

On top of this, it was widely reported that their home flooded, though Ellen squashed this rumor on social media, posting in December: "For those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood."

That said, the home was perhaps not all that Portia and Ellen dreamed, as reports now say that they have moved again, choosing a property 30 minutes away, still in the breathtaking Cotswold countryside.

© Instagram Ellen and Portia are enjoying rural life

Ellen and Portia's new home

The latest property added to their portfolio is believed to be a single-storey, glass-fronted home, offering views of the sprawling fields surrounding it.

There's also an infinity pool, acting as a reminder of their Californian roots.

© Instagram Ellen shared a glimpse of her new home

The modern home, unlike the quaint cottages you might associate with the English countryside, has a cinema, gym and steam room as well as an open plan kitchen and lounge area with a hanging fireplace as a central feature.

Dark past

While it looks impressive, locals told the Daily Mail that Ellen's new home was built on the site of a murder.

© Instagram Ellen shared a photograph of the view from her sprawling Cotswolds home

Though the barn where the crime was committed was demolished, leaving space for Ellen’s new abode, locals steered clear of the property due to the gruesome past.

Ellen and Portia seemed unconcerned with the past of their new home, with Ellen sharing photos of her wife loving the awe-inspiring scenery and taking in the views.