Princess Beatrice's quiet Cotswolds lifestyle couldn't be better for postpartum recovery

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi couldn't have chosen a more idyllic place to nest following the birth of their second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, who was born on 22 January 2025.

Beatrice, who recently turned 36, and her husband, 40, decided to root themselves down in the Cotswolds when they purchased a sprawling farmhouse in 2021 estimated to be worth around £3.5 million.

Alongside their baby Athena, the couple are raising their daughter Sienna, three, and Edoardo's son Wolfie, eight, from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang, away from the royal spotlight.

Aside from the peace and privacy that the recognised Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty provides, Princess Beatrice's Cotswolds lifestyle offers her much more than just an escape from the royal spotlight to raise her family.

Living in the countryside could also pose a number of postpartum health benefits for the royal, along with added benefits for her newborn.

Princess Beatrice's health-boosting Cotswolds lifestyle © Instagram Sienna strolling in a park with her cousin, August Brooksbank Walking is considered to be one of the safest forms of exercise to start with after having a newborn, due to it being a gentle activity that can help gradually rebuild strength. Princess Beatrice is spoilt for choice for walking trails in the countryside, with several long-distance paths, circular routes, and walks to villages available from her doorstep.

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna has been raised in the Cotswolds HELLO!'s Parenting Editor Sophie Hamilton adds: "Getting out for a walk with my babies was great for gentle exercise and good for my mental health as a new mum. I remember someone suggested I get out once every day if only for a walk when I had my first child, and it really made a difference - those long days at home with a newborn can be tough. "Fresh air and pretty scenery really boosted my mood - and my babies loved looking around and seeing new things, which was important for their development. "Obviously immediately after birth rest is vital, but a few weeks later daily walks were a must, and they led to me meeting other new mums and finding a local supportive playgroup which I adored."

© Getty Images The Cotswolds is one of the most beautiful locations in the UK Having access to beautiful walking trails and open spaces isn't just beneficial for the Princess, but also for her newborn, should she wish to take Athena with her on her ventures outdoors. Being in nature can give children experiences they would not be able to have in indoor spaces. As Sophie explained, even just getting to hear, see and smell the environment, can help babies develop their mental growth.

A fresh start in the Cotswolds © Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi uprooted their lives from London Aside from offering up a slower pace of life than if Princess Beatrice and Edoardo had chosen to raise their children in St.James's Palace in London, their life in the Cotswolds could totally change the course of Sienna and Athena's upbringing. Hugo Vickers, a royal historian and biographer, told Us Weekly: "Athena will just be a member of the family. Otherwise, she will have a completely non-royal upbringing." Much like Princess Anne decided against royal titles for her children, Zara and Peter Phillips, there is a chance Princess Beatrice may choose to forgo regal monikers for her daughters.

© Getty Princess Anne chose against giving her children royal titles Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2020, Princess Anne reflected upon the decision not to grant her children titles: "I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles… So I think that was probably the right thing to do." Living without royal titles and away from the spotlight may have been a blessing in disguise for Peter and Zara who have been offered more freedom to dictate their careers. For example, Zara pursued a career as a professional British equestrian and Olympian.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales also relocated from London, moving their children to Windsor Growing up in the countryside, Athena and her siblings will have more privacy than the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest children, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, who "have as normal an education as possible but obviously they do take part in royal engagements," Vickers said.

