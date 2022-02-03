Meghan Markle's neighbour Ellen DeGeneres selling Montecito home after just four months - see inside The presenter has bought and sold over 20 homes throughout the years

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are selling their Montecito home for $13.9million, just four months after buying it.

The couple, who have been married since 2008, bought the property in September last year for $12million and have reportedly spent the last months giving it a small makeover.

The stunning home is situated in Montecito, just a ten-minute drive away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $14.9million home, and has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Ellen and Portia's 3,980-square-foot property, which is listed by Riskin Partners Group, is described as having "chic architecture, soaring ceilings and an incredible indoor/outdoor flow combine to create the ultimate oasis".

Ellen's property is stunning as shown in these images

It also features an outdoor shower, a vegetable garden and all the amenities included in the Ennisbrook community, such as a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, security and guest parking.

According to Architectural Digest, Ellen and Portia have bought and sold around 20 properties since 2003.

In a 2011 interview with the magazine, Ellen revealed: "The first thing I did when I made money was buy a house. And then…" Portia then injected, "Another one, and another one, and another one, and another one."

The couple currently reside in Montecito, in a gorgeous Balinese-style home which they have shown off via social media.

Portia and Ellen have been buying and selling homes for a profit for years

Their vast residence is reported to be worth £35.2 million, and features a beautiful garden and outdoor swimming pool, a dreamy kitchen and dining room.

There are many more stars that reside in the popular Santa Barbara community. Oprah Winfrey has an impressive 42-acre estate nearby which she calls "The Promised Land".

In 2020, Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom forked out $14.2million (£10.4million) for an epic Santa Barbara estate to raise their daughter Daisy Dove, and Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have a seriously impressive $6.75million (£4.9million) mansion there, too – and it's so beautiful, it was the backdrop for their secret wedding!