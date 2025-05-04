Charles Leclerc's 'signature sky residence' Miami waterfront home worth over £2.3 million

Charles Leclerc will be racing in Miami this weekend, and the Monégasque driver will be just a stone's throw away from his future home in the American city.

The 27-year-old is due to have a home at the Edition Residences in Miami's Edgewater neighbourhood, with the racing driver confirming the news last year. "Miami, feeling at home already. Can't wait @editionedgewater @tworoadsre @miami.realinvestment," he shared in an April 2024 post.

Miami home

Charles has opted for a 'signature sky residence', where prices start at £2.3 million, in the 649-foot-high building and is due to move to Miami when the property opens in 2027.

His abode is set to between 2,315 square feet and 2,709 square feet, and if he goes for the largest possible space, his home will feature three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. Spa-inspired baths and eat-at kitchen islands are also in the suites.

The property will be perfect for the Ferrari driver as it also features a "state-of-the-art racing simulator". Also included are an indoor and outdoor poolside garden lounge with a wet bar, a cabana-lined pool, a cinema and golf simulators, alongside onsite restaurants and a library lounge.

In a post confirming the move, Charles posed inside one of the rooms, which featured a gorgeous backdrop of the Biscayne Bay. The room also featured a glam cream sofa with a shag rug, a pristine white lamp and a black side table with incense.

Current home

Like many other F1 stars, Charles currently lives in Monaco, where he is a citizen. The star doesn't often share glimpses inside his property, but fans have glimpsed his very modern kitchen.

One of the key pieces in his house is his grand piano, where the star has shown off his musical ability on several occasions and has even released his own album.

One of the star's centrepieces is his white grand piano

Charles's home also has a unique piece of art, with the driver being gifted a suitcase that features some of the things he holds dearest.

Part of the allure of his new home will be security. In 2023, the star's address was leaked online, prompting fans to turn up hoping for a selfie. In a statement, he said: "For the past few months my home address has somehow become public, leading to people gathering beneath my apartment, ringing my bell and asking for pictures and autographs.

"While I'm always happy to be there for you and truly appreciate your support, please respect my privacy and refrain from coming to my house."