F1 star Daniel Ricciardo's $20m property portfolio is a Selling Sunset dream

Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo not only has an impressive mansion in Perth, but he also has epic residences in race car capital Monaco and beautiful Los Angeles. Here is everything you need to know...

Daniel has a girlfriend called Heidi Berger but it is unknown if they live together yet, although his homes do make for romantic settings.

The F1 star has three amazing homes

Daniel Ricciardo's Australia home

Daniel has a base at his hometown of Perth, close to Duncraig, which is where his childhood home is. The mammoth home has an underground garage (we can imagine the car collection) as well as an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

Daniel Ricciardo's Monaco home

Having an apartment in Monte Carlo is quite commonplace for F1 drivers, and Daniel's fellow stars such as Max Verstappen, Charles LeClerc and Valtteri Bottas all have places in the principality.

Lando Norris is an F1 star not following in their footsteps though, and is bucking the norm by not relocating to Monaco.

The Sun revealed that Lando said: "I am happy in Surrey and enjoying my cold English weather and playing golf.

"It is just about having fun, I guess, being with mates and seeing family when I want and it is all easy and I enjoy that.

This could be Daniel's Monaco residence

"I just want to live my life normally. If I moved to Monaco, I would not enjoy it. I don’t want to do my job in F1 and not enjoy the things around it."

Daniel Ricciardo's Los Angeles home

It may not be where Daniel spends most of his time, but his LA home is certainly the most impressive. The driver tries to spend the out of season months here relaxing and recharging. It set the star back $18.6million in 2018 and it has five bedroom, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor pool.

The deck outside offers up idyllic views over the surroundings areas, and this is one of the real selling points of the property.

