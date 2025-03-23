Meet Charles Leclerc's gorgeous girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Charles Leclerc had a triumphant start to his campaign to be named F1 champion, and at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, he will no doubt be hoping for victory.

The Monaco-born star will be cheered on from the sidelines by his glamorous girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, whom he has been dating for two years. The couple were first linked in March 2023, with Charles confirming the relationship just two months later during an interview with Gala France. However, at the time, the driver only confirmed he was "off the market" without directly naming Alexandra.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive the Drive to Survive trailer

It was another two months before the couple made their first joint outing, where they were seen in the audience at Wimbledon, with Charles cheering on Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz.

But just who is Alexandra? Here's all you need to know about the brunette beauty...

Biography and relationship with Charles

Alexandra is an art history student and social media influencer with over one and a half million followers on Instagram. The star has also recently been flaunting her modelling credentials, appearing in a major campaign for Hailey Bieber's company, Rhode.

She fittingly became linked to the Monegasque driver thanks to social media. During Paris Fashion Week, Charles shared a TikTok from the event, with eagle-eyed followers spotting Alexandra in the background.

© WireImage The pair made their official debut on a double date at Wimbledon

Since going public, the pair have been seen at numerous sporting events, and Alexandra has been spotted cheering on her boyfriend from the sidelines.

Despite the high-profile nature of their relationship, the pair often keep their love out of the spotlight, with their respective social media pages focusing instead on their glamorous lifestyles. Charles has, however, shared the occasional snap of his love from family dinners or holidays.

The star regularly shares glimpse into her lavish lifestyle View post on Instagram

The couple also typically don't mention each other directly, although during an appearance on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Charles revealed that Alexandra was a fan of Taylor Swift.

Alexandra has seemingly easily integrated into Charles's life, and when they made their couples' debut, she was seen sitting alongside one of the driver's best friends, Pierre Gasly.

© Getty Images Charles and Alexandra now share a small puppy

The pair have also made a massive commitment, as they now share a young puppy, Leo. Charles and Alexandra regularly share snaps of their adorable dachshund, with the little rascal even sometimes accompanying them to the Grand Prix.

Charles's ex-girlfriends

Before meeting Alexandra, Charles previously dated Italian model Giada Gianni for four years, between 2015 and 2019, but the pair split with Giada saying Charles wanted to focus on his Ferrari career.

© Getty Images Charles was previously in a relationship with Charlotte

Charles also dated architect Charlotte Sine. In a statement, following his split from Charlotte, Charles wrote: "Hello everyone, Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends. We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me."