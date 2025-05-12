I'm a Homes Editor, here's how I'd use colour to transform my garden

As the days grow longer and the allure of alfresco dining returns, there’s never been a better moment to reimagine your garden space.

This season, it’s all about pastel sorbet tones - think soft, creamy hues that evoke the cool charm of summer desserts. We've seen butter yellow take over the fashion world, and pistachio green making waves in interior trends, and now these shades are bringing a fresh, joyful palette to outdoor living.

Whether you’re working with a bijoux balcony, a sun-dappled courtyard, or a generous lawn, the secret to effortless style lies in thoughtful design, a touch of seasonal colour. Enter QVC's Sorbet Collection: the chic shortcut to a stylish, yet surprisingly affordable garden refreshment.

Pastel colours are seriousy hot this summer

This collection is elegant ease personified. Think soft pastel tones, scalloped silhouettes, and carefully curated designs that bring instant charm to any outdoor nook.

Inspired by gelato hues and the serenity of summer afternoons, this collection is ideal for creating that serene sanctuary just beyond your back door. With gentle pinks, misty aquas and lemon sorbet tones paired with natural textures, this is garden living with a fashionable twist.

How to transform your outdoor space

When it comes to curating an outdoor space that feels as considered as your interiors, colour can be your most powerful tool. From a fresh coat of paint on fencing to a standout statement piece, the right palette can completely transform your garden’s mood.

As HELLO!’s Homes Editor Rachel Avery explains: "As well as blooming flowers, adding colour to your garden space is easy with cute furniture and accessories.

"Sorbet shades will see you through the spring and summer season and also leave a lasting impression on your outdoor area when the grey days loom.

"Even if you only have a small terrace, a statement bistro table in a sweet pink or purple hue will give the space a whole new lease of life."

Adding a pop of colour can elevate even the smallest of spaces

For those working with a smaller footprint, opt for modular pieces or folding options that tuck away when not in use. Transforming your garden doesn’t have to mean major renovations. In fact, with the right furnishings and accessories, even the smallest of spaces can be reimagined.

Start with key anchor pieces: a comfortable seating set, a stylish outdoor rug, and ambient lighting to take you from sunny brunches to candlelit soirées.

6 editor-approved must-haves to transform your garden this summer

Parisian 2 Chairs & Table Bistro Set Editor's note "There’s something undeniably romantic about a pastel bistro set - especially one this charming. "The soft hues and classic design are perfect for creating a little outdoor escape, whether it’s a morning coffee perch or a stylish spot for evening nibbles." £120 £99.96 at QVC

OSLO Collapsing Hanging Egg Chair Editor's note "Few pieces say ‘stylish sanctuary’ quite like a hanging egg chair. "This pastel-toned version from the Sorbet Collection blends soft, calming colour with cocooning comfort—ideal for curling up with a book or simply enjoying a quiet moment outdoors. "The folding design also makes it a smart choice for smaller spaces or easy storage between seasons." £240 £199.80 at QVC

Pastel Striped Parasol Editor's note "A good parasol is both practical and style-defining, and this one ticks every box. The candy-striped pastel palette brings instant charm to any garden setup, while offering much-needed shade on bright days. It’s a quick, impactful way to add colour and elevate your alfresco space." £48 at QVC

Lantern with LED Candle Editor's note "Lanterns are one of my favourite ways to create atmosphere, and this one delivers all the charm with none of the upkeep. "The soft pastel frame feels beautifully nostalgic, while the flickering LED candle adds a warm, inviting glow as the sun sets. It’s just the kind of detail that turns a patio into a place you’ll linger all evening." £45 £39.95 at QVC

Striped Indoor Outdoor Rug Editor's note "Outdoor rugs are one of the best-kept styling secrets - they really help define a seating area and add a polished, pulled-together look. This one, with its punchy stripes and weather-friendly design, would elevate any terrace or balcony." From £39 at QVC

Set of 3 Scalloped Planters Editor's note "These scalloped planters are a delightful way to introduce soft colour and texture into your garden or balcony. "Their pastel hues and vintage-inspired design add a charming touch to any space. Perfect for showcasing your favourite blooms or herbs, they bring both style and function to your outdoor decor."

£34.92 at QVC

Discover how QVC UK makes it easy to create beautiful, inviting outdoor spaces with carefully curated collections like Sorbet - stylish, high-quality pieces available at affordable prices, delivered straight to your door. New customers can use code FIVE4U which gives £5 off your first order.

With trusted service, flexible payment options, and a wide range of garden products to suit every style and space, QVC UK is the effortless choice for elevating your outdoors this season.