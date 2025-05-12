I'm a Homes Editor, here's how I'd use colour to transform my garden

As the days grow longer and the allure of alfresco dining returns, there’s never been a better moment to reimagine your garden space.
This season, it’s all about pastel sorbet tones - think soft, creamy hues that evoke the cool charm of summer desserts. We've seen butter yellow take over the fashion world, and pistachio green making waves in interior trends, and now these shades are bringing a fresh, joyful palette to outdoor living.
Whether you’re working with a bijoux balcony, a sun-dappled courtyard, or a generous lawn, the secret to effortless style lies in thoughtful design, a touch of seasonal colour. Enter QVC's Sorbet Collection: the chic shortcut to a stylish, yet surprisingly affordable garden refreshment.
This collection is elegant ease personified. Think soft pastel tones, scalloped silhouettes, and carefully curated designs that bring instant charm to any outdoor nook.
Inspired by gelato hues and the serenity of summer afternoons, this collection is ideal for creating that serene sanctuary just beyond your back door. With gentle pinks, misty aquas and lemon sorbet tones paired with natural textures, this is garden living with a fashionable twist.
How to transform your outdoor space
When it comes to curating an outdoor space that feels as considered as your interiors, colour can be your most powerful tool. From a fresh coat of paint on fencing to a standout statement piece, the right palette can completely transform your garden’s mood.
As HELLO!’s Homes Editor Rachel Avery explains: "As well as blooming flowers, adding colour to your garden space is easy with cute furniture and accessories.
"Sorbet shades will see you through the spring and summer season and also leave a lasting impression on your outdoor area when the grey days loom.
"Even if you only have a small terrace, a statement bistro table in a sweet pink or purple hue will give the space a whole new lease of life."
For those working with a smaller footprint, opt for modular pieces or folding options that tuck away when not in use. Transforming your garden doesn’t have to mean major renovations. In fact, with the right furnishings and accessories, even the smallest of spaces can be reimagined.
Start with key anchor pieces: a comfortable seating set, a stylish outdoor rug, and ambient lighting to take you from sunny brunches to candlelit soirées.
6 editor-approved must-haves to transform your garden this summer
With trusted service, flexible payment options, and a wide range of garden products to suit every style and space, QVC UK is the effortless choice for elevating your outdoors this season.