7 fun gardening activities for children

Now the warmer weather has finally arrived, many of us will be hoping to spend more time outdoors and preparing our gardens for summer.

While it might be tempting to tackle tasks like planting and pruning when your children are otherwise occupied and playing, introducing them to gardening can be a fun and educational activity that boys and girls of all ages will enjoy.

Not only can it introduce children to a new hobby, gardening can also teach them a variety of new skills, learning about responsibility and organising their time effectively, while also developing their sensory skills.

Chris Bonnett, the founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk says: "Gardening is an incredibly enriching activity for children, as it provides them with an opportunity to learn about nature and the environment, while also building a variety of vital skills. Parents should encourage their kids not to see gardening as a chore, but rather a fun and exciting hobby they can enjoy while getting some fresh air.

"This is especially important in an age where many children are spending more and more time indoors, glued to screens. Carrying out some mini projects together in the garden is a great way to get children excited about gardening."

So what gardening tasks can children do in the garden and what else can they learn? We've rounded up seven simple tasks that are ideal for green-fingered kids…

1. Grow food they like to eat

Growing produce that children enjoy eating will make them more excited to put care and effort into growing them. Involving children in the growing process can develop a greater appreciation for healthy foods, as children are usually picky about their fruit and vegetables. They can enjoy the fruits of their own labour by enjoying a meal made from produce that they grew themselves.

2. DIY garden crafts

Carrying out DIY projects in the garden will make it look more fun and will encourage kids to spend more time outdoors. There are plenty of different crafts that children can try out that will also let them express their creativity. Some of the fun projects include making your own garden markers and painting rocks and planters for decorations.

3. Grow microgreens

Microgreens are easy to grow and require very little space, so they can also be grown in small containers indoors. They are harvested just a few weeks after germination so kids can see fast results. Seeing their hard work pay off quickly can make them feel more motivated to take on more advanced tasks in the garden.

4. Make bird feeders

Making bird feeders allows children to use their imagination and creativity to come up with unique and personalised designs. They can use different materials and colours to make their feeders stand out. This will also teach them about different birds and the importance of taking care of them.

5. Grow flowers

Create a beautiful flower bed with the kids and let them grow bright and colourful flowers that they can admire and pick once the first blooms appear. It’s best to go for easy and quick to grow flowers which will keep them engaged in the growing process. For example, sunflowers are a great option because of their growth rate and the wow factor they provide as they grow taller and taller.

6. Make a bug hotel

Making a bug hotel is a fun activity that encourages children to use their imagination and creativity. They can use different materials like cardboard, wood, dried leaves and dead grass to make the hotel. Children can also learn to take responsibility for the environment as they create a safe place for bugs to live.

7. Create a mini garden

The kids can create a mini garden with any materials they can find in the garden and nature. All you need is a container, which can be anything from a pot or bucket to an ice cream tub or an old washing bowl. Fill the container with soil and decorate it with different materials that can be found outside like twigs, gravel, rocks and small plants to make it look like a miniature garden.

