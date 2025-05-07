Shockingly quick DIY tasks you can conquer in your lunch hour - with time to spare 

'How do you get so much DIY done?' is a question that I often get asked, and for me, it's squeezing little annoying jobs into pockets of free time. Before I had a child, I would even get up early to DIY before work – now my mornings consist of nursery rhymes and scrubbing Weetabix off everything. But, the point is, you can easily tackle a DIY project in your lunch hour, and here are the jobs I'd recommend you start with…

Paint touch-ups

No matter how good of a paint job you do the first time around, general wear and tear will mean touch-ups are required at some point. If you've stored your original paint properly, you should be able to revisit and spot-check your walls with a small paint brush or handy touch-up pen.

Make an artwork

As well as buying prints, I like to make my own with Canva. With free access to so many shapes and patterns, you'll be spoilt for choice. And this way, you can perfectly match your colour scheme, too!

I made these pieces of art for my spare room

Hang a picture

Whether you're feeling inspired to make your own art or you've got a beloved picture ready to go, using your lunch break to hang it is a great use of time. I love Command hanging strips, but even if you're going for a traditional nail in the wall, it's a straightforward task that shouldn't take too long - just remember a spirit level!

Hang that picture you've been putting off

Bleed your radiators

An annual job that's so easy to put off, but the whole house can certainly be done in 60 minutes. All you'll need is a radiator key to open your valve, and also ensure you have a towel to hand to soak up any water that may dribble out. If you open the valve and hear hissing, this means your radiator needs bleeding. Keep it open until the water rises to the valve, then close it off when it starts to come out.

Upgrade handles on furniture

This is one of my favourite ways to upgrade old or basic furniture, and that's by simply adding new handles. Switching up the hardware can take a matter of minutes if you've got pre-drilled holes ready to go. If you need to make your own holes into wood (as some handles have a different set-up) then try using a bradle first to make a dent into the wood to make screwing in a breeze.

I love transforming furniture with new handles

Put up a shelf

For some, this may be a longer task, but if you're accustomed to DIY, then putting up a shelf can totally be done on your break. My top tip is to get all your tools in front of you before you begin, as running off to get a hammer mid-task will put you off your flow and make the project seem more hassle than it is.

Weeding

'If only my flowers grew as quickly as my weeds' is what I think every time I'm tackling my driveway weeds. It's one of my least favourite jobs as it feels never-ending, but a little lunch break out in the sunshine, chipping away at your paths, will be time well spent.

Silicone a window

If, like mine, your property windows get mould around the frames, replacing the silicone is a good idea to do annually as sometimes the scrubbing and mould spray isn't enough. Simply peel back the existing strip and apply another one.

Revive your grout

Have you thought about sprucing up your tiles with a grout pen? White grout in particular can start to look dirty after a while, so giving it a refresh will transform your room. I'd suggest cleaning the grout first, allowing it to dry and then going in with the pen. Even if you can't get all your grout sorted in your hour, you'll be able to make a really satisfying start.

This is a hero product for tiles

Flatpack furniture

Okay, hear me out. I must admit that some flatpacks have taken me and my partner hours and involved many meltdowns and rows in between, but some simple ones can be tackled in a short space of time. If it's something more complicated, just use your spare hour to read the instructions, get everything out of the box and lay out the pieces ready to go. Once you have an understanding of how everything fits together, you can tackle it head-on after work.