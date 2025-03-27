Is Bear Grylls' Water2 filter as good as Instagram claims?

Water: we're told to drink more of it to be healthier inside and out, but is it any good coming straight from the tap? UK tap water has been coming under question in recent years with many citing concerns around the presence of chlorine, limescale and even PFAS.

If you're on the same Instagram algorithm as me, your feed will be full of Bear Grylls and his Water2 filter, so I thought I'd see what all the hype is about…

Bear Grylls has teamed up with Charles Robinson

Why should you trust me?

I've owned my own home since 2021, and since then I've thrown myself into DIY projects and home renovations. As Homes editor at HELLO! I'm used to road testing homewares, and I'll always give my honest opinion. I live in Bristol where the water is hard with high levels of calcium and magnesium, leading to limescale buildup. I used to buy water jugs with filters inside for my fridge, but I got fed up with replacing them.

What is a Water2 filter?

The filter, which is fitted to your cold water pipe under your sink, filters things like bacteria, microplastics, cryptosporidium, parasites, asbestos, E.Coli and chlorine. It retains minerals like fluoride, although there is now an add on for those looking to remove the fluoride too.

The water filter is installed in the cupboard under my sink

How easy is it to install?

The promotional videos for the brand show just how easy the process is, but I was still sceptical as I took the plunge. I will say that mine was a little trickier due to the setup under my sink – we had one very stubborn nut that took an age to get loose, so do be aware that it could be a bit more than the 10 minutes expected. However, the kit itself is very straightforward and really anyone could do it – I promise.

Let me talk you through the installation process in my at-home video:

WATCH: I explain how easy the Water2 filter was to install

How much is the Water2 filter?

The starter kit is £129. Although it is a much bigger outlay than a water jug with a filter inside, I do think it is a very reasonable price for what it is. The filter will need replacing yearly and I'd personally say the replacements are a little steep at £99 each but the way I like to think of it is £8.25 a month, not so bad, eh?

The contents of the Water2 filter package

Does the Water2 filter really work?

I didn't test my water pre and post-filter for levels of chemicals or anything like that, but I did do a simple taste test. And I was really surprised by how clear my water now tastes! There is absolutely no aftertaste now, whereas before there was definitely a chlorine-like tang.

My water definitely tastes so much better now

Why is Bear Grylls involved?

Bear was first a customer of the brand, and when he liked it for himself, he then wanted to invest in the company. Announcing his involvement, he said: "I'm now a co-owner of the fastest growing water filter brand in the world Water2 - solving a critical issue of the quality of tap water. The problem: The research is clear when it comes to the levels of microplastics, hormones, and a whole range of nasty substances in tap water."