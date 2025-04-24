Costly painting mistakes I regret - here's how to avoid them

Are you painting your own home? First of all, bravo for giving it a go. I promise you it’s quite satisfying when it’s complete - and also a brilliant workout.

Over my years of renovating, I’ve learnt from my mistakes and I’m here to share my wisdom with you. Here are the biggest painting mistakes to avoid…

Skipping the preparation

I’ll admit it, I’m still guilty of this one - but you should learn from my mistake! I’m always keen to get started, so the boring prepping part is sometimes rushed, however, taking your time to get a smooth clean wall will really help with your application. That being said, sometimes adding a new colour to a surface can highlight any imperfections, giving you a clear indication of where you need to go back and maybe sand or fill.

Not wrapping my paintbrushes

There’s nothing worse than coming back to pick up your paintbrush or roller and finding it crusty and unusable. Now, I always wrap my tools in cling film and you’ll be surprised how long they stay good for - I’ve definitely revisited many days later to find them still with perfectly good smooth paint on.

Take your time with preparations for the best result

Not lining my paint tray

Using a paint tray liner or a simple piece of foil will mean that you can use the same tray time after time, no matter what colour you’re going for. It’s cost-effective and means less mess!

Spending too much time on painter’s tape

Now this is a controversial one, as I know some people adore the crisp line from painter’s tape, but I’ve just never been able to master it. Instead, I’ve spent my time perfecting the art of cutting in. Shout out to my bestie’s husband Jordan for the tutorial! With confidence and enough practice, you can easily cut in across your ceiling, along your skirting boards and around any other obstacles without the need for faffing with tape.

Choosing the right tools for the job is important

Using a brush when a roller is needed

Not all tools are created equal. Brushes are absolutely fabulous and I personally prefer to paint with them as the roller aches my arm, however, there are some times when a brush just won’t cut it. Use a roller for the main section of any wall or ceiling to ensure a flawless finish - they do an amazing job at blending in paint so you aren’t left with patches.

Forgetting to defluff

On the topic of rollers, after you’ve cracked your brand new one out of the packet, make sure you defluff it before trying to apply paint. I usually do this by wrapping tape around it and peeling it off before I get to work. Otherwise, you’ll be left with unsightly bobbly bits on your walls.

Look at your handiwork at all times of day

Deciding too quickly

Each time I’ve chosen a colour for my walls at home, I’ve excitedly got to work and halfway through the first stretch, I find myself questioning my decision. I’ve now learned to wait to pass full judgment. To be honest, you won’t really know what the colour will truly look like until you apply the second coat, so patience is key. Also, remember to admire your work at different times of day as you’ll be surprised what difference the light in the room can make on your chosen shade.

I decant my paint after use

Bonus tip

This isn’t actually a mistake I’ve made, just a bonus piece of advice for you. I’m very chuffed (and a little bit smug) to say that after I paint a room, I decant what’s left in the tin into a leftover, air-tight jar and label it with the room and colour. This has been so handy as you’ll never know when you need to revisit the paint for little touch-ups.