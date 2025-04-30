This £5 DIY buy from IKEA has transformed my kitchen

When we moved into our home in 2021, we knew we would be living with the existing kitchen for the foreseeable future, just updating the flooring, changing the colour on the walls and adding a few décor details.

On one of my many trips to IKEA in the early renovation days, I picked up a simple rail and some hooks. Little did I know this purchase for less than a Pret lunch would become one of my favourite kitchen features.

It's the HULTARP rail and it comes in silver, brass and black – with the silver colour costing just £5! Then the pack of five hooks also costs £5 – you can do like I did and choose two different shades for rail and hooks or keep them matching.

I love my hanging cup feature

We've got Grace and Olive real wood shelves that are a focal point positioned between two windows, and this was the perfect addition to make the shelf work even harder. So, as well as using the shelf itself for storage and décor, I now utilise the space underneath. It was so easy to install – literally just some small screws in the pre-drilled holes to attach it to the shelf. If you are attaching to a wall, you will need the added step of wall plugs, but it won't be too tricky.

Styling inspiration

You could use the hooks for your utensils

I've used mine for hanging cups and it's right by my kettle so it's perfect to have them to hand, but for the purposes of this feature, I decided to try and switch it up to see what else I could use the rail for. The hooks are ideal for kitchen utensils so position them near your hob for easy access, or you could use them for more decorative pieces just to make a cute, curated space.

I've also seen that IKEA sells little buckets with ready-made hooks on so you can easily add these, which make for more storage.

I love looking on Instagram to see how other people have styled their rails. As well as near shelves, I've seen DIY-ers add them to the end of their kitchen islands to maximise a bit of blank space.

I tried styling up the rail differently

Amy and Tom, who run the home account @outlistedlodge, have opted for the black version, which works perfectly against their white subway tiles in their kitchen space. Instead of mounting to the underside of the shelf like me, they've got their full rail on display, attached to the tiles. If you don't fancy drilling into your wall or tiles, you can always try and use adhesive strips to attach your rail – just be sure not to add anything too heavy, as it may not hold up.

© @ourlistedlodge These rails are taking Instagram by storm

The rails can also be useful in a cleaning cupboard for hanging brushes and accessories and I've even seen someone attach one in front of a mirror as a mini balance bar for their under-one-year-old – so sweet!