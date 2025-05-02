Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's granddaughters look like 'fairies' amid multi-generational living situation

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen looked every inch the proud grandfather as he posed with two of his four grandchildren.

The Changing Rooms star's daughters Cecile and Hermione have become parents themselves, with the former welcoming Albion and Demelza with her husband Dan, and the latter welcoming Romily and Eleanora with her husband Drew.

He took to Instagram to share a "fairytale" photo of two of the little girls sharing a private joke as they sat side by side on a rope swing in the gardens of the five-star Palé Hall Hotel as he smiled on in the background.

Dressed in a blue suit with an open shirt, Laurence looked dapper as he steadied the swing for his granddaughters, who wore matching rainbow dresses with embroidered bodices and tulle skirts. Continuing with their colourful theme, they added pastel Mary Jane shoes adorned with bows, and styled their hair back with floral headdresses.

© Instagram Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen shared a stunning photo of his grandkids in matching rainbow dresses

"These grandbabies look particularly suited to the grand hotel life at @palehallhotel thanks to @pobhotelsuk…!" he joked in the caption.

The photo was quickly met with an outpouring of love from fans, many of whom compared his adorable family members to fairies.

"Gorgeous, they look like two little fairies," one wrote, and another similarly remarked: "Such a lovely picture! Two little flower fairies." A third added: "Like something from a fairytale."

Laurence's shared family home

The interior designer has previously been open about his unconventional living situation with his family. The three generations live together at their Cotswolds manor house, which has plenty of space for Laurence and his wife Jackie's kids and grandkids.

They are split between the six-bedroom main home and the converted garage.

He said the decision was prompted by the couple feeling as if they "were rattling around the house like dried peas in a luxury tin."

© Photography Ltd/Shutterstock Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen lives in a six-bedroom home near Cirencester

During an appearance on the My Dirty Laundry podcast, Laurence explained: "We have our big manor house filled with children and pieces of brightly coloured plastic and Peppa Pig again.

"I think it's something that more and more people should be doing, for us boomers generation we're all sort of surprised we've made it to sixty. I think everyone thought we would live fast and die young rather than live very, very slowly and die really quite old.

"It's big and very iconic at Chateau LL-B. We are having lots of work on the house."

© Instagram The Changing Rooms star shares his Cotswolds home with his kids and grandkids

While some people may find the family dynamics difficult under one roof, Laurence insisted it works for them.

"After all those years waking up dreading the hangover, the early flight or the phone call from the bank, Jackie and I have not just our ducklings but their ducklings under the same roof," he told The Sunday Times.

He added: "Family life is extraordinarily dense, fabulously irritating but somehow beautiful."