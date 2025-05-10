Kourtney Kardashian's minimalist entrance hall at $10m mansion is endless

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, adore spending time at home with their family.

And it's not hard to understand why when the couple, who welcomed their first child, Rocky Thirteen, together in November 2023, live in a stunning $10 million mansion.

It's clear from photos that the 45-year-old reality star has shared with her huge online fanbase that the pair prefer a minimalist look when it comes to their interior aesthetic.

But that's not at the cost of style. Kourtney recently shared some photos of their grand entrance hall, and not only is it beautifully decorated, but it also appears to be never-ending.

© Instagram Kourtney shared some photos of the hallway on her Instagram. Posting for her over 200 million followers, the Kardashians star looked ethereal in a long black chiffon gown with a leopard print clutch with posing for a series of photos in the beautiful entrance hall. The star wrote in the caption: "For God has not given us a spirit of timidity, but of power and love and self-discipline."

© Instagram Another image from the same shoot shows Kourtney walking towards the camera. From the snaps, we get a good glimpse at the overall look of the hallway. The frameless, curved archways are a running theme throughout the space, leading down the corridor and into the living area. The off-white shade and spacious walls with minimalist artwork and decoration give the flattering illusion that the already-large room is even bigger than it is. The sky-high ceilings and stone floor also add to the industrial-chic theme of the space. In the corner, we can also see little Rocky's high chair.

© Instagram A photo shared previously by the Lemme founder provides another angle of the hallway towards the end of the house, showing the beautiful, curved arch in all its glory. Although much of Kourtney and Travis' home is decorated with monochromatic art, this large canvas piece on the wall is colorful and striking, not to mention a nod to their love of gothic, skull features.

© Instagram The endless hallway also leads to the stairs of the home, which are open and full of daylight, thanks to the large window at the halfway point. The dark wooden flooring and black bannister add a chic, minimalist touch and we also love the large plant placed just in front of the window.

Although Travis and Kourtney, who wed in 2021, have been together for years and became parents 18 months ago, they didn't formally move into the same property until summer 2024.

During an episode of the Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney explained why: "Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces.

© Instagram The gorgeous home has featured on their social media pages many times previously

"We're going to move into his house, which is a block away, and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby."

Kourtney is a mom to three older children with her ex, Scott Disick: sons Reign, 10, Mason, 15, and daughter Penelope, 12.

Blink-182 drummer Travis was also a father before marrying Kourtney, sharing son Landon, 21, daughter Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.