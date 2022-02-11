Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen shares more unseen photos from daughter Hermione's wedding The newlyweds are expecting their first child together

It was already a wonderful start to 2022 when Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen walked his daughter Hermione down the aisle to marry her fiancé, Drew Marriott. But it was the icing on the cake when Hermione, 23, announced last week on Instagram that she was expecting her first child, a baby girl.

Sharing photographs of a scan, she wrote: "Little Miss Marriott due in July. Looks like she has an attitude already!"

This will be the third grandchild for Laurence and his wife Jackie, who welcomed their eldest daughter Cecile's son Albion to the family brood five years ago.

The Llewelyn clan were out in force at Hermione's beautiful wedding at the church of St John the Baptist in Cirencester, which had to be cancelled three times due to Covid restrictions. "Poor Hermione. She's been so patient about all this, but nonetheless felt: 'Oh my God, am I ever going to get married?'" Changing Rooms star Laurence told HELLO!

The congregation of 130 certainly breathed a sigh of relief as Hermione, wearing a gorgeous white satin dress designed by her father and made by Cocoa Couture Cheltenham, exchanged vows with Drew in a service conducted by the Reverend Canon Graham Morris.

Hermione and Drew are expecting their first child later this year. Copyright: Nicky Johnston

"I was very keen that Hermione should wear something elegant; she needed something architectural and youthful. I came up with a simple design – a white satin dress with a nipped-in waist, sweetheart neckline and a little white velvet cape with a [fake] fur trim," said Laurence, who also designed Jackie and Cecile's outfits also made by Cocoa Couture Cheltenham.

He had been on hand on the day with last-minute fittings as Hermione's striking makeup and hair were perfected by Rachel Neate. As befitting such a stylish family, the bridesmaids all looked elegant in red, while Laurence looked suitably dandy-esque in a frock coat made by local tailor, Barrington Ayre Cirencester, who also made the ushers' waistcoats and Albion's Nehru jacket.

Dad Laurence designed Hermione's dress. Copyright: Nicky Johnston

"There was one moment when dad took my cape off and kissed me on the cheek, which wasn't planned, so I nearly broke down at that point," remembered Hermione about the ceremony. "There was so much love."

Following the service in the church, which had been decorated with flowers by Anthea & Honor Birden, the congregation made its way on foot to The Mansion House Cirencester Park where guests enjoyed canapes and champagne at a reception hosted by the Earl and Countess Bathurst, friends of the family, who had stepped in to help organise the wedding after it had been cancelled for a third time.

Hermione's striking makeup and hair were perfected by Rachel Neate. Copyright: Nicky Johnston

"Lady Sara Bathurst was a superhero," said Laurence. "She put her pants outside her tights like Wonder Woman and said: 'You've got to have it here.'"

The couple celebrated their nuptials at The Mansion House Cirencester Park. Copyright: Nicky Johnston

Following speeches and the cutting of the wedding cake, the party made its way for a night of disco dancing at the nearby Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester until the early hours. "Hermione's found her soulmate, and the two of them are perfect," said Laurence about the newlyweds, who are now looking forward to being parents for the first time.