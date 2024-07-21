Jennifer Garner gives epic house tour ahead of daughter Violet's emotional departure

Jennifer Garner has a beautiful home in Brentwood, LA, where she lives with her three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The Hollywood star is notoriously private but delighted fans over the weekend by sharing a fun house tour, revealing some unseen areas of her $8M property.

The tour featured none other than her adorable pet cat Moose, and included her spacious kitchen, a glimpse of her outdoor swimming pool, and even inside the star's bedroom.

Jennifer Garner gives a tour inside her LA mansion

The footage - which can be viewed above - was done in Jennifer's typical tongue-in-cheek style, and received a mass response from fans who adored watching the fun video.

One wrote: "Protect Jennifer Garner always," while another wrote: "Your posts make me smile. Thank u for sharing your fun personality." A third added: "This is everything!"

© Photo: Instagram Jennifer Garner inside her bedroom in Brentwood, LA

It's a big year for Jennifer, who has been feeling emotional in the lead-up to her oldest daughter Violet's departure from the family home.

Violet will be going off to Yale in the fall and is the first of Jennifer's children to fly the nest. While she's incredibly proud of her child, Jennifer can't help but feel apprehensive about the big change.

The Hollywood star in her kitchen

Recently during an appearance on the Today Show, the Alias actress opened up about Violet's big year, and how it was making her feel.

She recently shared footage of herself crying over Violet's high school graduation ceremony, and told hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones: "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything."

© Nathan Howard Violet Affleck will be flying the nest in the fall

However, when it came to the actual day, Jennifer just felt pride. She added: "Then, the day of (graduation) was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy."

While not a lot is known about any of Jennifer's three children, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Violet recently stepped into the spotlight to give a powerful speech to the LA County Board of Supervisions.

© Backgrid Violet with her dad Ben Affleck

She had a list of demands to "confront the long COVID crisis," including mask availability, and air filtration. She also demanded Far-UVC light in facilities such as jails and detention centres.

The teenager is often seen wearing a face mask in public and revealed during her speech that she had contracted a "post-viral condition" in 2019.

© Instagram Jennifer is feeling emotional about her daughter leaving home

She said she "saw first-hand that medicine doesn't always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses."

Violet's parents are incredibly proud of her and Jennifer recently opened up about all three of her children's personalities, revealing that on top of everything else, they have all inherited her humor.

© Getty Images Jennifer is a doting mom to three children

During an appearance on Dr. Aliza Pressman's podcast, Raising Good Humans, the star opened up about her number one hope for all her children, which was to be funny.

"Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked. Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she concluded. The star went on to speak about the importance of having her own life in order to give her children space to grow and be themselves.