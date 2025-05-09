Victoria Beckham shares rare glimpse inside sprawling countryside home amid 'feud'

Victoria Beckham and her husband David marked the famous footballer's 50th birthday with a glorious family gathering at their countryside home in the Cotswolds.

On Thursday, the fashion mogul, 51, shared a rare glimpse inside the impeccably crafted stone walls of the property that rival the likes of A-list hotspot Soho Farmhouse, just a stone's throw away from the Beckham estate.

The update in question was shared to VB's Instagram Stories and showed the former popstar clad in her navy blue silk slip dress she wore for her beau's celebrations.

Behind her was celebrity hairstylist, Ken Paves, who is one of her closest friends and godfather to her daughter Harper. Ken was slicking her brunette tresses back into a wisp-free ponytail ahead of the family celebrations.

Inside the Cotswolds estate

Much like its warm-hued stony exterior, inside the Beckham country home is also quintessentially Cotswold-themed.

Behind Victoria in her candid update, fans could see the solid exposed brickwork, the same which has been seen previously in the living room and kitchen area of the property.

The beige-hued brickwork couldn't be more Cotswolds if it tried!

The room, doubling as VB's hair studio, also features stylish hardwood cupboards and large leather chairs as well as a piece of vibrant red artwork on the wall.

In the reflection was a glimpse of their ultra-chic gridded windows, finished with black detailing looking out onto nothing but trees - how glorious!

© Instagram The Beckham's are known for their bold choice in flooring

As for the flooring, the Beckhams are known for their penchant for the dramatic - their monochrome harlequin flooring in the resplendent Holland Park Townhouse is iconic!

And the same goes for their countryside property only this time the theme is wood, wood and nothing but wood!

The room where VB is having her hair done for the big party has beautiful intricate diamond-shaped Italian mosaic flooring. As you look through the wooded archway, in the next room over the couple has opted for classic hardwood flooring.

The ongoing Beckham 'feud'

Whilst most of the extended Beckham clan flocked down to the countryside estate to join David for his celebrations two core members of team Beckham that were missing were eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The couple are reportedly in an ongoing feud with their fellow family members which has been evident since the beginning of the year after the pair missed a slew of important events in the Beckham family calendar.

© Instagram The Beckhams posed without Brooklyn who didn't attend the family reunion

Not only did the pair miss matriarch Victoria's annual show at Paris Fashion Week before skipping her birthday celebrations out on their family yacht for a weekend at Coachella instead.

The pair then didn't attend David's aforementioned birthday celebrations in the country nor his pre-birthday bash in Miami or his star-studded 50th birthday celebrations in Notting Hill last week despite being in London just days before.

David revealed that they planned the special 50th finishing trip 6 months ago

David and his younger sons Romeo and Cruz also headed out on a special fishing trip with their dad to ring in his 50th spin around the sun but Brooklyn didn't join them.