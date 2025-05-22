TikTok cleanfluencer exposes the 5 cleaning mistakes you're making daily

With 1.2 million TikTok followers and 4.3 million Instagram followers, cleanfluencer Anna Louisa proves we all love to watch people clean, but how good are we at executing the tips and tricks ourselves? Author of The 5-minute Clean Routine shares her non-negotiable cleaning schedule with HELLO! so you can see the mistakes you're making in your daily routine measures up. Trust us, Anna's plan is totally doable…

1.⁠ ⁠Not making the bed

It might seem minor, but making the bed instantly lifts the room and sets a productive tone. My tip? Keep it simple - ditch excessive pillows or complicated layers so it only takes a minute or two. A spritz of linen spray adds a fresh, luxe touch.

© Getty Images First things first, make your bed in the morning

2.⁠ ⁠Forgetting to squeegee the shower screen

After every shower, I quickly run a squeegee down the glass. It only takes 30 seconds, but it massively reduces limescale and water spots. Bonus tip: Keep a small suction-hook squeegee in the shower so it’s always within reach - no excuses!

3.⁠ ⁠Not wiping down kitchen surfaces

Kitchens get messy fast. After each meal or snack, I give the worktops a quick wipe with an all-purpose spray (I love a citrus-scented one as it feels extra fresh). For stubborn spots, a sprinkle of bicarbonate of soda and a damp cloth works really well.

© Getty Images Blitz the kitchen and pop the dishwasher on each night

4.⁠ ⁠Bypassing the daily 5-minute tidy

Every evening, I spend 5-10 minutes tidying up any random clutter – things like shoes in the hallway, cups on the coffee table, random toys lying around. It's amazing how much better everything feels after just five focused minutes and it's so much nice coming down to in the morning!

5.⁠ ⁠Leaving dirty dishes

Nothing makes a kitchen look messier than piles of dishes. I always load the dishwasher before bed and run it if it’s full. Waking up to an empty sink and clean dishes makes such a difference to the day. If you don’t have a dishwasher, wash up as you go – it's so much easier.

© Getty Images Anna recommends doing one load of washing per day

6.⁠ ⁠Skipping the laundry

If you’ve got a busy household, this one’s key: "One load of laundry a day keeps chaos away”. Wash, dry, fold, and put it away. Keeping on top of it daily stops it piling up into a dreaded mountain by the weekend.