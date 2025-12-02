The 5-second winter chore that stops mould forming behind furniture

Ahead of the festive season, the last thing you should be worrying about is mould growing behind furniture and spreading around your home.

With Christmas dinners to be made and presents to be wrapped, there's already far too much to do during the winter months. However, as the temperature cools and the darkness sets in, corners and cupboards become breeding grounds for unwanted fungus to thrive.

While it may seem unavoidable, there is one thing you can do to mould-proof your home and be as prepared as possible. Get ahead of the nasty effects of the changing weather and enjoy a clean Christmas this year.

We spoke to the experts to find out how HELLO!'s readers can protect their homes against mould and its pesky spores this winter.

Why mould forms behind furniture and the signs to look for

Mould usually forms behind furniture if there are too many dark crevices that have harboured and collected moisture droplets, resulting in a damp spot with a microclimate perfect for the growth of the fungus.

The area behind your favourite couch or chair is also often undisturbed, as furniture is not regularly moved, meaning the mould can spread and flourish with uninterrupted speed. The static nature of furniture also means the air isn't being circulated behind it to freshen the space.

Michael Zohouri is the founder of Pyramid Eco, a UK-based company specialising in mould treatment, ventilation, and energy-efficient home upgrades, with over a decade of hands-on experience. He told HELLO!: "Mould forms behind furniture because those spots are usually cold and poorly ventilated."

The expert continued: "You cut off airflow when you push a wardrobe or sofa right up against an external wall. That trapped air stays cooler than the rest of the room.

"When warm, moist air from the rest of the house hits that cold surface, it turns into condensation. That moisture builds up behind the furniture and creates the perfect breeding ground for mould."

Michael went on to identify the signs to look out for if you suspect mould is growing in your home: "The first signs are usually a musty smell or little black dots on the wall or back of the furniture.

"You might also notice paint starting to bubble or wallpaper lifting slightly. Once mould becomes visible, it means the conditions have been damp for a while."

© Getty Images Make sure you leave a small gap between your furniture and the wall to allow air to circulate

Simple habits that stop mould from forming in hidden corners of your home

While it is difficult to control the growth of mould behind the furniture, there are a few things you can do elsewhere in the house to reduce the chance of mould forming in the first place.

Control moisture production: Do this by covering pans on the stove with lids while cooking, using extractor fans and drying clothes outside when possible Improve airflow with smart ventilation: Let your home breathe by opening windows for at least 10 to 15 minutes a day, keep doors open when you can and leave small gaps behind your furniture Regular maintenance checks: Make sure you are keeping an eye on how things are operating in winter, including your pipes and patch up any small leaks before they worsen Create a warm, dry environment: Use dehumidifiers and maintain a constant low level of heat in the house with the central heating

Michael suggested: "The main thing is keeping the air moving and giving moisture a way to escape. Open windows for a few minutes each day to let moisture out and get fresh air in.

"After a shower or cooking, make sure the extractor fan is running or crack a window open. Avoid blocking vents or radiators with furniture, and don’t overload rooms."

He added: "There are also habits that make it mould much more likely, like drying clothes indoors. You really have to keep on top of ventilation. Open the window a little and keep the door shut so the moisture doesn’t spread through the house.

"If you see condensation on the windows in the morning, wipe it away. It’s a small thing but it helps reduce the overall moisture in the air. You could also buy a window vac - they’re really useful."

© Getty Images Drying your clothes inside could be contributing to a damp atmosphere

How a small gap between your furniture and walls prevents damp and condensation

A little goes a long way when it comes to mould-proofing your home for the winter. Checking the gap behind your furniture is big enough could make a huge difference in the long run as it lets the space breathe, making it unattractive to the fungus.

The expert explained: "It provides airflow. Just a couple of inches of a gap between your furniture and the wall allows air to circulate and stops condensation from settling.

"External walls are usually colder than internal ones, so anything that’s up against them needs space to breathe. Pull big wardrobes, beds and bookcases slightly forward if they can. It’s an easy fix that goes a long way to keeping walls dry and mould-free."