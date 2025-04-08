TikTok-approved home fragrance hacks I use all the time

TikTok is full of nifty house hacks, and I use a fair few of them to ensure my family home always smells lovely, especially when guests are due to arrive. Cleanfluencer Anna Louisa has a great tip for combating bin odours and I've discovered an easy way to make your carpets and rugs smell divine. Here are the household tricks you need to know about for a sweet-smelling abode…

Open windows daily

This is a rule that may be harder to follow in winter when it's chilly, but it's essential for getting musty smells and moisture out of your home. I literally just put some of my windows on the latch for 30 minutes, even if it's cold outside.

Essential oil drops in bins

You must have seen this scent hack online. You simply add a few drops of essential oils onto cotton pads/balls, and you place these at the bottom of your bin. This works really well in the bathroom and I love the scents from The White Company.

Laundry dryer sheets in cushion covers

Laundry dryer sheets have so many uses – including removing static from clothes and preventing dust collecting on your skirting boards. A very easy way to make your living space or bedroom beautifully scented with minimal effort is by adding a laundry sheet to your cushions. Just unzip and pop in! An ideal move if the in-laws message and say they'll be over in 20 mins.

I add laundry sheets to my cushions

Use a carpet cleaner spray

Carpets and rugs can hold musty smells in. While my Shark vacuum comes with a plug-in for adding a fragrance, when I want an extra boost I reach for 1001 Carpet Fresh foam – the Soft Jasmine and Linen is my favourite scent.

Spritz scented cleaner on radiators

In the colder months, when your radiators are on quite a lot, adding a spritz of scented cleaning spray to them can help to disseminate a fragrance around your room. My go-to is Zoflora Midnight Blooms, but I also use brands Purdy & Figg and Method quite a lot.

I buy reed diffuser reveals to keep mine topped up

Buy reed diffuser refills

I must confess, I do have a slight reed diffuser addiction, but when I need to curb my spending, I just opt for a reed diffuser refill as it works out cheaper. Just keep your diffusers topped up once a month – and don't forget to flip your reeds.

Plug in an electric diffuser

Not exactly a hack, but a firm favourite. Before guests arrive, I plug my electric diffuser in for around 20 minutes, and I get so many compliments on the scent when they arrive. Opt for a clean linen fragrance so it's nothing too overpowering.