We're organising pros and here's how to declutter your home before Christmas

With a week to go before the big day, your spare room may be looking like a Christmas grotto with wrap, bows and gift bags galore. Before your house fills up with endless gifts, it's a wise idea to have a clear-out to make some room.

Expert organisers Ingrid Jansen and Lesley Spellman of The Declutter Hub have helped thousands of people tidy their homes and they have all the best tips to blitz your house before the big day…

"Christmas is the time when your home works hardest," Lesley explains ahead of their new book release, Reset Your Home, Unpack Your Emotions And Your Clutter, Step By Step. Pre-order on Amazon for £9.24.

"There's the influx of gifts, the arrival of guests, and the sheer amount of 'stuff' that comes with the season. Preparing your home now will ensure it’s a space you can relax and celebrate in, rather than a source of stress."

Keep your living room clutter-free

The living room is where the magic of Christmas often happens. It's the space where presents are unwrapped, movies are watched, and guests gather for mulled wine and mince pies. But this central hub can also become a dumping ground for clutter, leaving little room for holiday cheer.

"Start by tidying away or recycling old magazines, newspapers, DVDs, and books that are taking up unnecessary space," Lesley advises.

"This creates room for everyone to sit down comfortably and for drinks or snacks to be placed - even if there's a huge festive tree in the corner!"

Give your bathroom some TLC

While often overlooked, your bathroom and downstairs loo are guaranteed to get more use than usual during the festive season - especially with guests coming and going.

"Firstly, make sure the rooms are well cleaned, and that they are clear of 'stuff', such as empty shampoo bottles and tubes of toothpastes," says Ingrid.

"Make sure towels are clean, and the rooms are stocked with loo rolls. Throw away any out of date makeup and toiletries (yes, they do expire), as that will make room for the inevitable 'smellies' you open on Christmas Day."

The 15-minute fridge makeover

The fridge is the unsung hero of Christmas, tasked with housing everything from the turkey to countless jars of cranberry sauce. But without proper organisation, it can quickly descend into chaos.

"Start by taking everything out of the fridge and checking the use-by dates on jars and cartons," Lesley recommends. "Throw away anything you can no longer eat, especially condiments like mayonnaise and chutney that often get forgotten."

Next, give the fridge a quick clean. "Wipe down the shelves and clean out the salad drawer, where bits of vegetables can often linger. If you don’t have time for a full clean, focus on the essentials."

When putting items back, organise them by category: yoghurts together, fruits together, and meat and fish on the lower shelves to prevent leaks.

Finally, establish a weekly 'leftover day' to avoid waste. "Create a random buffet to finish up anything that needs eating – it's a great way to keep your fridge under control."

Have daily resets

Lesley says: "You will need to stay on top of your resets - a reset is a combination of tidying and cleaning that includes a list of non-negotiables.

"This might be putting on one load of laundry a day, wiping down work surfaces, unloading the dishwasher, sweeping the floor."

Planning and breaking down jobs into realistic chunks means you'll be motivated by progress as you go, and your goal of having a more organised home in 2025, will become much more achievable.

"Think of your energy levels, how much time you have, and what other tasks might come your way," she advises.

"Allocate short bursts of time every day to declutter and organise. By breaking down the work into manageable chunks, you’ll stay motivated and see progress as you go."

Prepare your utility area

Your utility area might not be the star of the show, but it's the engine room of Christmas, handling laundry, recycling, and rubbish.

"Start small by sorting one cupboard at a time," Lesley recommends. "[Also] avoid stockpiling products unnecessarily – it's tempting, but where will they all go?"

Plan ahead for drying wet clothes and ensure you have enough bins and recycling bags to handle the extra holiday waste. A little preparation goes a long way in keeping this space functional.

"Decluttering before Christmas isn't just about tidying up," she adds. "It's about creating a home you can truly enjoy during the most wonderful time of the year."

Need more advice? The Declutter Hub Podcast is a listen you need in your life.