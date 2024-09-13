Sian Welby reveals how to get £100 off her ‘boy racer’ vacuum after fans flood her DMs

I’m not ashamed to admit that since joining the HELLO! Shopping team, I’ve become a bit obsessed with vacuum cleaners. Whenever a celebrity recommends one, it sparks my interest. So when Sian Welby started raving about her hoover on her Capital Breakfast radio show - but she didn’t reveal the make - you can imagine my disappointment.

Well, it seems I wasn’t the only one curious about exactly which vacuum the radio host and TV presenter uses… Listeners were soon sliding into her DMs with urgent questions, much to Sian’s amusement.

“On the @capitalofficial breakfast show we interview pop stars, movie stars and have competitions for thousands of pounds…” she wrote in a message on her Instagram stories. “But the most DMs and texts I’ve had today are about…My vacuum cleaner!”

I’ll cut to the chase - Sian uses the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum (model IZ202UK if you want to be precise). She even uploaded a video of the mean machine in action - dubbing it an “absolute boy racer” - watch the video below and you’ll understand why - listen to the max mode noise, wow!

Sian Welby shows off her 'boy racer' vacuum in action

Not only did she share the deets - Sian had an extra tip for her 228k followers. “Get it from John Lewis and it’s like £100 cheaper!”

Sadly, she seems to have all but sold it out at John Lewis - but if you're absolutely set on a bargain, this very similar cordless Shark is currently £100 off at Amazon.

Massive thumbs up all round to Sian. Sharks are great, several of the HELLO! team love them, including our Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas. She says: "It's lightweight, you can separate the battery to charge it so you don't have to plug in the whole vacuum, it has amazing suction power on both wood floors and carpet, and I absolutely love the easy-to-detach handheld vacuum."

Cleanfluener Mrs Hinch is also a fan, though it is worth noting that she has had paid partnerships with the brand in the past, whereas Sian is just a superfan.

© Shark

Want to know more about this exact model? Check out its features:

Run time: 40 minutes

40 minutes Guarantee: 5 years (2 years for batteries)

5 years (2 years for batteries) Capacity: 0.7l

0.7l Weight: 4.7kg

4.7kg Filter: Washable

Washable Dimensions: H 119 x W 27 x D 17cm

H 119 x W 27 x D 17cm Anti Hair Wrap: Removes hair from the brush roll automatically

Removes hair from the brush roll automatically Handheld mode : For stairs, sofas, in the car & more

: For stairs, sofas, in the car & more Anti-Allergen Complete Seal: captures dust and allergens

captures dust and allergens Modes : 2 - carpet and floor modes plus boost trigger for extra power

: 2 - carpet and floor modes plus boost trigger for extra power LED headlights: to help illuminate hidden dust

to help illuminate hidden dust Attachments: Crevice Tool & Upholstery tool included

What are the reviews saying?

Verified shoppers on the Shark website liked the vacuum as much as Sian. It received an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star rating, with 958 reviewers giving it five stars.

Customers say over and over how easy it is to use and charge, and they rate the suction power and weight of the vacuum.

Says one satisfied shopper: “Have been holding back from buying this but wish I’d bought it a year ago when I first got told it was good. Just done my whole house on one charge and the dirt it picked up puts my old vacuum to shame. Great value and great pick up. Don’t delay like I did!

Another had this to say: “I think the thing I like most is how it folds. Clever idea that and it makes storage easy.”

What about the customers who said they wouldn’t recommend the vacuum? There were some shoppers who said the suction power wasn’t good enough for their needs. Others said it was too loud. Some customers were also unhappy that the vac doesn’t stand up on its own - you have to lean it against something when not in use - so be aware of these quibbles before ordering.