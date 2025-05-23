Garden Rescue star Lee Burkhill's 'unusual' woodland transformation at 'hidden' home with husband

Lee Burkhill has captured the hearts of the nation's daytime TV watchers since he joined Garden Rescue back in 2021.

Though he keeps his private life out of the spotlight, he's known to share many of his exciting garden creations with his fans on social media – and we're obsessed with his latest one.

Taking to Instagram a few weeks ago, the BBC star uploaded a couple of pictures to Instagram, showing off the secret escape he's been working on for himself and his husband.

He penned in the caption: "Little sneaky peek at what I've been up to outside 'work' this week. Digging. Reinvigorating. Impulse chasing. Unusual plant sourcing. BLISS!!!"

© Instagram The Garden Rescue star is working on his woodland hideaway

Lee continued: "Soon this lodge will become a woodland hideaway in my already pretty well hidden existence."

Explaining the thought process behind his project, the 42-year-old wrote: "I love it when I can play about with unusual or high demand planting schemes. Plants that have fallen out of favour [...] or things considered weeds [...] and then rare ornamental grasses."

© Instagram Lee Burkhill shared snapshots of his latest project

The Garden Rescue host took his fans through the purpose of the lodge transformation: "Using succession planting, this border will provide an airy screen to the lodge. Starting in spring with early pollen for my bees before fussier delicate flowering May and June and then the Bidens firing up late summer before leaving the grasses and reeds over winter."

Lee wrapped up his post by wishing his followers happy planting and experimenting, and expressing his joy at being able to spend the weekend in such a "lovely way".

Lee Burkhill's husband inspired his career

Back in 2022, the Garden Rescue presenter spoke to Sitting Spiritually about how his job in the IT industry was wearing him out, and that his husband was the one who encouraged him to pursue his dream career in the world of horticulture.

He began: "My husband sowed the seed about making a career change in garden design after a particularly difficult time at work. He was the spark that pushed me to take the leap and pursue my true passion."

© Mackenzie Hanifan Lee Burkhill joined Garden Rescue back in 2021

The blogger, who has the nickname of the 'Garden Ninja', also shared how he managed to make the career shift: "What followed was a lot of studying, late nights, planning, volunteering and weekend garden design. All whilst still working full time.

"Then in 2016, I made the switch a reality! It's the best thing I've ever done work wise, and now every day I get to do what I love."

Lee further explained: "I've always been a gardener even since a child, the garden has always been my sanctuary to leave the world behind. I always considered it just a hobby until my corporate life became ever more stressful. As I progressed up the career ladder, I found my need to garden also grew to deal with the pressures of work."