Garden Rescue stars' own gardens: Charlie Dimmock, Rich Brothers, Lee Burkhill and more

BBC's Garden Rescue has been a staple on TV screens for years now, so it's unsurprising that the heartwarming programme has a very loyal audience. The show sees presenters Charlie Dimmock, Lee Burkhill and more go head to head to create their client's dream garden and turn it into something beautiful.

The likes of Harry and David Rich and Arit Anderson also used to appear on the show before bowing out in 2021, making way for new faces like Chris Hull and Flo Headlam.

However, one thing the presenter's past and present all have in common is that when they're not busy on the show improving other people's outdoor spaces, they're enjoying their own, and the beautiful gardens offer plenty of inspiration…

The stars Garden Rescue, past and present, and their own beautiful gardens

Harry and David Rich © Instagram David and Harry Rich, also known as 'The Rich Brothers', have a joint Instagram account where they chronicle amazing outdoor landscapes up and down the country they get hired to redesign. But occasionally, their own homes and gardens get posted, too, particularly Harry's sprawling land in Brecon, Wales, where he lives with his wife and two children. In 2020, when they were still regulars on Garden Rescue, they shared a snap of them enjoying lockdown isolation by spending time hanging outside on a new Habitat garden table surrounded by foliage. The snap was captioned: "With more time to sit and enjoy the garden why not perch the peach on something proper." More recently, however, Harry showed off the gorgeous surroundings at their home in a video on Instagram. Walking with his two children, Harry strolled along the path through the shrubs and gorgeous flowers that towered above them.

Charlie Dimmock © Getty Images Since Charlie doesn't have public social media, we can only imagine what her garden is like. However, according to the former Ground Force star, her own yard is a bit of a mess! Chatting to the Express, she said she had big plans to improve it after finishing filming her gardening show. She said: "I'm going to try and make my garden look good because I've been doing this so long, it looks like a disaster area! In the autumn, I'm tackling my garden; I might get one of the landscape team [from Garden Rescue] to do a bit of paving for me. I want the autumn to be dry and not too hot and not too cold so I can get on."

Lee Burkhill © Instagram Lee Burkhill may be one of the newest presenters on the show but he's already made a huge splash! The gardener, who goes by Garden Ninja Lee on social media, has also been updating his followers in recent months about the transformation of his Exploding Atom Garden located on the outskirts of Liverpool. In a recent post, Lee shared a photo of some stunning autumn leaves that had landed in his garden. In the background of the photo, a large lawn lined with shrubbery can be seen. In the caption, he explained: "The American Sweetgum (Liquidamber styraciflua) doing what she does best. BURNING UP! Just look at these leaves! It’s like a volcano has gone off in the garden. Simply wonderful."

Chris Hull © Instagram Chris Hull joined the show at the time as Lee and although his social media is mostly full of his projects and the gardens of his clients, he does occasionally share a glimpse into his own outdoor area. In one snap, he shared his pride over his growing Tetrapanax papyrifera growing against his fence. Another photo proved how pleased he was with his growing pots. "My pots are still going strong! Great colours from the Tulips and Daffodils that are paired with; Brunnera 'Jack Frost', Acer palmatum and Melianthus major. Hope everyone is enjoying the amazing weather," he shared.

Flo Headlam © Instagram Flo is another Garden Rescue star who mostly shows off stunning images of garden projects she's been working hard on both on and away from the BBC show. But back in 2020, she shared a few photos of the gorgeous flowers she had begun growing in her own space. She accompanied the snaps with some information for her followers: "Have I told you about my love affair with lavatera 'Barnsley' and crocosmia 'Orange Pekoe'? "Barnsley is fast growing, will swell in a border in one season, flowering endlessly in full sun into autumn. Bees love the lavvie, we love the bees. Win win!"

Arit Anderson © Instagram Arit no longer appears on Garden Rescue, but she's still an esteem horticulturist and award-winning garden designer. She's also known for her work on Gardeners' World alongside fellow TV star and garden legend, Monty Don. In May, she shared a snap of some beautiful yellow tulips from her own garden. "Tulips. They just keep giving. Have let the kale go to seed…super pretty and the bees love it," she wrote.

Lucinda Lawrence © Instagram You may recognise Lucinda's voice since she has provided the voiceover for Garden Rescue since 2017. Whether she was already an aspiring gardener or was inspired by the series, it appears that the star tried her hand at gardening during the lockdown years, and shared several snaps of her efforts. In one photo where she is working on her garden, she joked: "Stop looking at my loppers you. #foliage #loppers #findthatview #gardeninginlockdown."

Garden Rescue returns on Wednesday 4 December, 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.