Stacey Solomon announces brand new addition to the family at £1.2m Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon's Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage, which she shares with her husband Joe Swash and five children, is an absolute domestic heaven.

Over the last couple of years, the Sort Your Life Out star has kept her fans and followers thoroughly updated on the many renovations the couple have undertaken at the house, especially in the garden.

It seems that Stacey and Joe have created yet another new space in their back garden to make room for some more members of the family.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she uploaded a series of videos recounting the story of how they came across the brand new members of the brood.

Explaining about her journey taking beekeeping courses, Stacey also shared that the family managed to safely rescue and adopt a swarm of bees.

After housing them in a temporary hive, the mother-of-five brought them home on the same day. Two weeks later, she's shared that the bees are "thriving" in their new colony, and that the whole experience was magic.

Stacey shared more garden updates earlier this week

The former Loose Women panelist shared some more garden updates earlier in the week, sharing a series of clips on Instagram that revealed her and Joe's and newest construction project.

© Instagram Stacey and her dad built a bridge together

While Stacey had been on work calls, her father David, who has helped out on a few of her home plans, got to work on grafting. Once she got back, she helped him to lay the planks and then to secure them.

On one of the videos, she wrote: "I love you so much dad, you are so clever and I'm so lucky." Fans rushed to the comments to praise the pair, with one writing: "Everybody needs a Dave," and another penning: "Fabulous bridge, would have cost a fortune to get it built."

© Instagram Stacey now has a polytunnel

The former X Factor contestant then added rope to the bridge, for use as a handrail, to allow the family to cross it, which now connects her greenhouse to her polytunnel.

Stacey and Joe also brought some new family members home recently

Back in February, the I'm A Celebrity winner took to Instagram to reveal that they had welcomed three additions to the Pickle Cottage blended family in her newsletter.

© Instagram Stacey showed off her new family members on Instagram

"Last month we welcomed Dawn, Dolly and Dorris to Pickle Cottage," she shared, attaching a photo of two white ducks and a brown one.

Stacey continued: "Why am I so obsessed with these ducks? I just love them so much. Along with Daisy and Delilah, they're honestly part of the family – I think they're the ones who listen to me the most anyway."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon shared this photo of her pet ducks on a bed in their home

Noting that they're all the same age, she also added that: "The ducks have started laying eggs – it's a bit earlier in the year than usual because it's not been that cold."