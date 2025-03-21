Charlie Dimmock reveals the big mistake you're making that's killing your plants

Charlie Dimmock has a lot of gardening wisdom to share, and she's just pointed out something major that could be killing your plants.

In an interview with Home UK, the Garden Rescue presenter divulged her springtime gardening tips and trend predictions, with one suggestion implying that it's likely a lot of us aren't taking care of our house plants in the right way.

When asked about her thoughts on hanging baskets, she responded that they can be a great addition, but that people should be careful: "Just be aware that watering can be an issue, I would recommend using gel liners to help to retain moisture or moisture retention crystal in the compost."

She continued: "And make sure you water regularly – which may mean twice a day in the high of summer – and also feed regularly and deadhead to keep them looking at their best."

Hanging basket plants can be quite high maintenance, clearly, so it is absolutely vital to take the proper care of them for that truly Babylonian charm.

In the interview, she also shared a tip for budding gardeners, telling Home UK: "When it comes to gardening, there's loads of tips but the best thing I can suggest is don't be intimidated and overwhelmed. Get out there and have a go. You'll learn from your mistakes and become more confident at tackling projects."

Charlie Dimmock's private life in Hampshire home

The Garden Rescue star lives a quiet life in the New Forest, Hampshire, where she grew up, and mostly keeps her personal life private.

As the gardening guru keeps away from social media, fans can only imagine what her garden looks like. However, she has opened up about her plans for the space in the past.

"I'm going to try and make my garden look good because I've been doing this so long, it looks like a disaster area!" she told The Express in 2019.

Charlie continued: "In the autumn, I'm tackling my garden. I might get one of the landscape team [from Garden Rescue] to do a bit of paving for me. I want the autumn to be dry and not too hot and not too cold so I can get on."