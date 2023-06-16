Garden Rescue's Lee Burkhill reveals how husband inspired his career after 'difficult' time

Garden Rescue presenter Lee Burkhill has opened up about how his husband inspired his career after a "difficult" time at work in a rare interview.

Chatting with online retailer and website Sitting Spirtually in 2022, the TV star explained how his job in the IT industry was getting him down and that his husband is the one who encouraged Lee to pursue his dream job and enter the world of horticulture.

WATCH: Lee Burkhill shares exciting garden project with his followers

"My husband sowed the seed about making a career change in garden design after a particularly difficult time at work," Lee began, adding: "He was the spark that pushed me to take the leap and pursue my true passion."

The TV presenter and blogger, also known as the 'Garden Ninja', then revealed how he managed to make the career change: "What followed was a lot of studying, late nights, planning, volunteering and weekend garden design. All whilst still working full time. Then in 2016, I made the switch a reality! It's the best thing I've ever done work wise, and now every day I get to do what I love."

© Mackenzie Hanifan Charlie Dimmock designs a garden with Lee Burkhill in Liverpool

Lee added: "I've always been a gardener even since a child, the garden has always been my sanctuary to leave the world behind. I always considered it just a hobby until my corporate life became ever more stressful. As I progressed up the career ladder, I found my need to garden also grew to deal with the pressures of work."

Lee has not talked about his sexuality extensively in interview and mostly keeps his private life away from the spotlight, however, in November 2019 he did open up about his experience of being bullied for being gay during his teenage years.

© Mackenzie Hanifan Charlie Dimmock is joined on Garden Rescue by Flo Headlam, Chris Hull and Lee Burkhill

He tweeted to his followers: "Starting to appreciate a microdose of what trans people must endure from some erroneous yet vicious online #trolls. Reminds me of being bullied as a teen for being gay. So today I want to raise a golden trowel to all #LGBTQoftwitter to all stand strong! #TransIsBeautiful".

© Mackenzie Hanifan Charlie Dimmock with Lee Burkhill on Garden Rescue

Lee joined Garden Rescue as a new expert in 2020 following the departure of previous favourites, Arit Anderson and 'The Rich Brothers' David and Harry Rich. Since series seven of the daytime staple, he has been appearing alongside Flo Headlam, Chris Hull and, of course, longtime presenter Charlie Dimmock.

© Spun Gold TV Lee Burkhill and Charlie Dimmock on Garden Rescue

Lee shares regular updates to his over 19,000 followers of Instagram, often of his beautiful designs and videos and photos from his own garden. Fans can see his regular posts on Instagram @Garden_ninja_Lee and over on his YouTube channel, Garden Ninja: Lee Burkhill, where he boasts over fifty thousand subscribers.