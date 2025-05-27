Carole Middleton and husband Michael finally have reason to celebrate after turbulent two years

The Princess of Wales' mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton have had a tricky few years, with Carole's business Party Pieces going into administration and then their daughter's cancer diagnosis that was made public in March 2024. But finally, the family have reason to celebrate and it's thanks to their family home in Berkshire…

Carole and Michael reside at Bucklebury Manor in the idyllic setting of Bucklebury, and according to Rightmove, house prices in the area are up a whopping 53 per cent on the previous year!

It's not thought that the couple are looking to sell, however, they are sitting on a goldmine with their house price having increased so much.

© Photo: Rex The exterior of Bucklebury Manor

Detached houses in Bucklebury sold for an average price of £1,551,347 in 2024, but Carole and Michael's was already £4.7 million when they purchased it in 2012.

The couple used to reside in a five-bedroom home called Oak Acre, but they moved to Bucklebury Manor amid security concerns following the Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 wedding.

© Photo: Getty Images Carole and Michael Middleton pictured at Bucklebury Manor

Inside the property

While we rarely get to see the private residence, there is information about the home. It is agrade II-listed Georgian property with five reception rooms including a drawing room, a library, as well as a swimming pool, a tennis court. Another spectacular feature is the 18 acres of land that the house sits on, where the family have their own honeybees.

© Photo: Instagram A very rare photo of the family outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic

Carole spoke of her favourite room in the house when she gave an interview to Good Housekeeping, she said: "My kitchen. It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house."

The mother-of-three revealed the open-plan area makes the perfect spot for herself and Michael to host guests.

© Getty Carole Middleton has spoken out about her home

"I love a kitchen supper," she said. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."

The décor has also been alluded to, as Carole once told The Telegraph she replicated the interiors of Oak Acre in their manor house. "If you choose your house wisely, you don’t have to do too much. We almost just replicated what we did before. Farrow & Ball Cord and Hay [beige shades] – you can’t go wrong," she said.

A family sanctuary

The Prince and Princess of Wales stayed at the home with their eldest child Prince George

The property, with its secluded privacy, has been the perfect family sanctuary for various reasons. Kate stayed with Prince William for several months following the birth of Prince George in 2013, and where her sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews chose to host their wedding reception in May 2017.