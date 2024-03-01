Everything we know about the Princess of Wales's health, recovery and return to royal duties

The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January and has been recuperating at the family's home in Windsor since.

When the news was first announced by Kensington Palace on 17 January, it was stated that Kate, 42, is "unlikely to return to public duties after Easter".

Speculation surrounding the royal's health reached fever pitch this week when her husband, Prince William, pulled out of attending a thanksgiving service for the late King Constantine in Windsor last-minute due to a "personal matter".

The palace would not be drawn any further on the reason behind William's absence, and separately they shared that Kate is "doing well" amid her recovery.

On Thursday, Kensington Palace brushed off social media speculation with a spokesperson for Kate, saying: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

The same day, the Prince of Wales made his first appearance since missing the memorial in Windsor, visiting the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London.

Here's everything we know about Kate's surgery, her recovery and when she's likely to return to public duties.

What has happened to Princess Kate?

On 17 January, it was confirmed by Kensington Palace that Kate had been admitted to the private London Clinic for planned abdominal surgery.

The palace released a lengthy statement, which added: "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

No further details of the Princess's condition have been given, but it has been confirmed to be non-cancerous.

How long did Princess Kate stay in hospital?

The royal was discharged from the London Clinic on 29 January after a 13-day stay in hospital.

Kensington Palace shared in a statement: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

When will see Princess Kate again?

The Princess of Wales was last seen publicly as the royal family attended church on the Sandringham estate.

As outlined in Kensington Palace's statement announcing Kate's surgery – "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter".

Easter Sunday falls on 31 March when the royals traditionally attend church in Windsor.

It's not known at this stage whether Kate will join the family for the service or whether she will resume public engagements after the children's school holidays.