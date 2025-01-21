Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate's best kept secret for her cancer recovery was her mum's 'Middleton Manor'
Subscribe
Princess Kate's best kept secret for her cancer recovery was her mum's 'Middleton Manor'
Catherine, Princess of Wales views floral tributes left at the entrance to Sandringham House, the Norfolk estate of Queen Elizabeth II, © Getty

Why 'Middleton Manor' was the best kept secret for Princess Kate's cancer recovery

Prince William's wife moved out of her family home during her recovery period

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
35 minutes ago
Share this:

A week ago, The Princess of Wales confirmed that she is now in remission after her cancer treatment, 10 months after shocking the world with her diagnosis. Prince William's wife reportedly retreated to her mother Carole and father Michael's private residence in order to recuperate after her surgery – and here's why it was the perfect place to rest up…

"Carole was chief nurse as Kate went through chemotherapy, and Michael has been helping take care of the kids," a source told Australian publication, New Idea

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Carole Middleton

It would have been ideal thanks to its location, as "Middleton Manor is extremely private, off a country lane and behind high walls."

The source continued: "It also meant Kate could recuperate away from the royal residences. They can be a fishbowl at the best of times, let alone when you're going through something so intensely personal."

bucklebury manor
Bucklebury Manor is where Carole and Michael live

Princess Kate has used her mum and dad's bolthole to escape from the limelight before, notably when she was experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum (extreme pregnancy sickness) during her first pregnancy with Prince George

The £4.7 million residence, called Bucklebury Manor, has seven bedrooms (so plenty of room for everyone) and the building is located on an 18-acre estate, so lots of outdoor space to enjoy when Kate's health allowed.

Carole and Michael Middleton walking in Berkshire© STEFAN ROUSSEAU
Carole and Michael Middleton have looked after their daughter during her treatment

It is reported the home has a swimming pool and a tennis court too, making it much like a hotel!

What has Princess Kate said about her cancer remission?

The message was accompanied by a photo of the Princess talking with patient Katherine Field© Getty
The Princess talking with patient Katherine Field at the Royal Marsden

Sharing an update on her recovery, the Princess has recently said: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.  

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

The royal released the message on social media hours after she visited The Royal Marsden hospital in Chelsea, London, where she received chemotherapy last year. 

The Marsden is a world-leading state-of-the art cancer centre known for its pioneering research so Kate was in safe hands during her treatment. 

Kate comforted lots of patients during her visit© Getty Images
Kate comforted lots of patients during her visit

The Princess has also become joint patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, who had previously been the hospital's president since 2007.

After completing chemotherapy, the Princess released an extremely personal video alongside her husband, children and parents. Royal fans loved seeing the royal looking well after her gruelling treatment. 

Timeline of Princess Kate's health updates

Close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a blazer© Getty
Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January

25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day

9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day.

11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children.

18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic.

26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate.

29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment.

7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise.

10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts.

27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter".

29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter."

10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support".

11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 

19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery.

22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 

18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 

10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 

21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report.

8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review.

14 June 2024 - In a personal statement, Kate shares she is making "good progress" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months". 

15 June 2024 - Kate makes her first major public appearance since diagnosis at Trooping the Colour.

14 July 2024 - Kate watches the Men's final at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews.

11 August 2024 - William and Kate congratulate Team GB athletes in a video message after the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

9 September 2024 - Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving video message.

10 October 2024 - Kate joins William on visit to bereaved families in Southport.

9/10 November 2024 - Princess attends Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph.

3 December 2024 - Kate greets Emir of Qatar alongside William during state visit.

6 December 2024 - The Princess of Wales hosts her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

25 December 2024 - William and Kate attend the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham with the royals.

14 January 2025 - The Princess confirms she's in remission after visiting The Royal Marsden hospital in London - where she was treated.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More