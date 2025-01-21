Why 'Middleton Manor' was the best kept secret for Princess Kate's cancer recovery

A week ago, The Princess of Wales confirmed that she is now in remission after her cancer treatment, 10 months after shocking the world with her diagnosis. Prince William's wife reportedly retreated to her mother Carole and father Michael's private residence in order to recuperate after her surgery – and here's why it was the perfect place to rest up…

"Carole was chief nurse as Kate went through chemotherapy, and Michael has been helping take care of the kids," a source told Australian publication, New Idea.

It would have been ideal thanks to its location, as "Middleton Manor is extremely private, off a country lane and behind high walls."

The source continued: "It also meant Kate could recuperate away from the royal residences. They can be a fishbowl at the best of times, let alone when you're going through something so intensely personal."

Bucklebury Manor is where Carole and Michael live

Princess Kate has used her mum and dad's bolthole to escape from the limelight before, notably when she was experiencing hyperemesis gravidarum (extreme pregnancy sickness) during her first pregnancy with Prince George.

The £4.7 million residence, called Bucklebury Manor, has seven bedrooms (so plenty of room for everyone) and the building is located on an 18-acre estate, so lots of outdoor space to enjoy when Kate's health allowed.

© STEFAN ROUSSEAU Carole and Michael Middleton have looked after their daughter during her treatment

It is reported the home has a swimming pool and a tennis court too, making it much like a hotel!

What has Princess Kate said about her cancer remission?

© Getty The Princess talking with patient Katherine Field at the Royal Marsden

Sharing an update on her recovery, the Princess has recently said: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

The royal released the message on social media hours after she visited The Royal Marsden hospital in Chelsea, London, where she received chemotherapy last year.

The Marsden is a world-leading state-of-the art cancer centre known for its pioneering research so Kate was in safe hands during her treatment.

© Getty Images Kate comforted lots of patients during her visit

The Princess has also become joint patron of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, who had previously been the hospital's president since 2007.

After completing chemotherapy, the Princess released an extremely personal video alongside her husband, children and parents. Royal fans loved seeing the royal looking well after her gruelling treatment.